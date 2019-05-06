Jaime & Brienne Are the Perfect Power Couple on ‘Game of Thrones’

Yes, there are some diehard Brienne and Tormund fans out there, but Brienne obviously isn’t in love with Tormund. It’s Jaime who has stolen her heart. And now that he has finally moved on from his twisted relationship with his sister Cersei, his heart has space for Brienne too. If Episode 2 helped fans love this ultimate power couple, then Episode 4 will surely make them the ultimate OTP in fans’ eyes. Jaime and Brienne are certainly endgame on Game of Thrones, and fans are celebrating the latest milestone in their relationship. This post has spoilers for Episode 4 and prior.

The two had a moment together after the Winterfell party in Episode 4. Jaime followed her and told her that she didn’t drink enough. He asks her if Tormund has grown on her. “He was very sad when he left.” Brienne observes that he sounds jealous and Jaime doesn’t disagree. That’s when they finally kiss after all this time.

Many fans agree they are perfect together.

Jaime and Brienne’s relationship has really tugged on the heartstrings. You could already tell in Episode 2 that they care for each other deeply. Jaime was looking for Brienne as soon as he arrived (after encountering Bran.)

Near the end of the second episode, when Jaime offered to knight Brienne and she accepted through tears, a lot of viewers were crying with them. I couldn’t have asked for a better reunion between the two.

Not to mention that moment when Brienne stood up for Jaime and vouched for him. Wow.

My Jaime/Brienne shipper heart! That magnificent ship is coming back to life like Jesus himself! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/BSLgFZ2lIh — Miléna (@theodonut) April 21, 2019

We have known that Jaime and Brienne were endgame for quite some time. Back in 2016, when Jamie refused to take back the sword Oathkeeper and wanted Brienne to keep it, that spoke volumes.

OMG, my Jamie and Brienne feelings are… pic.twitter.com/N66pxA4FzM — BeijingDⓧll (@Beijingdoll) June 13, 2016

That scene back in 2016 for the episode No One, as Brienne was rowing away from Jaime, was so touching. Over the water, they both waved at each other. It truly looked like they were in love.

Here’s that moment when Jaime waved at her:

I am still a mess over this wave 😩😩😭😭😭😭!!!! This better not be the last ever Jaime/Brienne scene #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/BYtccZQhpu — 3Wish 🇨🇦🏒🇫🇷⚽⭐️⭐️ (@3WishGenie) June 14, 2016

Jaime was briefly sidetracked by Cersei, but now that he is free of her, he is free to be with his one true love in all the world.

It seems that Jaime has finally realized how much he loves Brienne. It’s about time.