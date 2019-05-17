Jonathan & Fernanda’s Breakup Timeline: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores, stars of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have had a tumultuous relationship throughout their time on the show. The couple split up earlier this year and have officially filed for divorce.

While 90 Day Fiancé viewers watched Rivera and Flores tie the knot during the season 6 finale of the TLC show, which aired on Sunday, December 30, the couple split up the following month, and viewers have been wondering why. Both parties have kept relatively quiet about the reasons behind the split, but Flores regularly talked about being homesick and missing her family, and Rivera also claims Flores wanted to pursue a career in modeling and had a “change of heart” about their relationship, according to Reality TV World.

Here’s what we know about their split:

The Couple Didn’t Talk For Several Weeks After The Holidays

Back in January, Rivera confirmed that he and Flores had separated and claimed the two hadn’t spoken since December. Despite the split, Rivera claimed Fernanda wasn’t a “gold digger” and that their relationship was very real, but that it just didn’t work out.

“My feelings for Fernanda were real and Fernanda’s feelings for me were real,” he told In Touch while discussing their relationship status. “Fernanda’s not a gold digger. Fernanda didn’t come here for a green card.”

“I promise you, I didn’t give up. I gave 110 percent to my marriage,” he told his 273,000 followers. “I reached a point where I said, ‘I have to love myself just as much.’”

Rivera Canceled Her Affidavit of Support Shortly After The Split But Received Backlash For Doing So

Shortly after informing his fans about the split, Rivera canceled her affidavit of support. He posted a picture of himself on Instagram jumping for joy after canceling her visa, writing “That feeling you get when cancel the I-184 (affidavit of support) #ticketcanceled and you finish your first complete design renovation.”

Rivera has since deleted the line about canceling her I-184, after receiving swift backlash from supporters who thought he was canceling her green card application. Rivera confirmed that he didn’t cancel her green card application, just her I-184, which would have made him financially responsible for Flores for ten years.

Rivera Announced That Flores Had a ‘Change of Heart’ When She Decided to Pursue Her Modeling Career

Although both Rivera and Flores had remained relatively quiet about the reasons behind their split, Rivera did note that Flores wanted to pursue her modeling career in Chicago, and claimed she left him on an airplane in Chicago.

“She wanted to pursue a modeling career in Chicago. Decided to leave and realized she couldn’t do it on her own. She said MANY things you can’t take back that I won’t mention, you’ll have to trust me when I tell you, good luck,” Rivera told a fan on Instagram.

“She decided to leave…left me on the airplane in Chicago amongst many other things,” he added. “I decided to spend the rest of the time with my family. When she realized her lifestyle was going to be different she wanted to apologize and asked me to forgive her. I haven’t.”

Since the split, Flores has been living in Chicago and focusing on her fitness and modeling career, and Rivera has been building his business and focusing on one of his greatest passions – cooking. Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, only on TLC.

READ NEXT: Are Annie and David Still Together on 90 Day Fiancé?

