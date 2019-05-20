Kim Kardashian, Jack In the Box Tweet Sparks Social Interest

Kim Kardashian West posted a cryptic tweet about Jack In the Box fast-food chain on May 20, 2019, but she didn’t explain what she meant.

However, the celebrity influencer, who has a massive Twitter following of 60.7 million people, declared that she had a “serious complaint” involving the chain. She demanded that Jack In the Box respond “pronto!” Here’s Kardashian West’s tweet:

“Hey, Jack In The Box I have a serious complaint but I won’t fully put you on blast, check your corporate email inbox or send me a DM with direct person for my team to contact. Pronto!” she wrote.

She then explained further, writing, “I would like to add that this is not about me or a wrong order. Nobody recognized me and it’s something that I observed that affected other customers at this particular location that was concerning.”

The Tweet Immediately Started Gaining Interest on Twitter

Within a few minutes, Kim’s post had more than 5,000 likes and more than 400 comments. People immediately started making jokes in their responses to her tweet.

One user wrote: “the biggest ‘can i speak to your manager’ of all time damn.” Another man joked, “Hey Kim, I have a serious complaint but I wont fully put you on blast, check your DM’s and reply.”

the social media intern for Jack In The Box thought they would just post some GoT memes and now got a Kardashian calling them out pic.twitter.com/HD4HeDhxac — Finessa Hudgens (@Miss_TiffyBaby) May 20, 2019

Another person joked, “Jack In The Box, I have a complaint as well. Will you prioritize my issue as you did hers? My team is easier to access and much more appreciative.”

Some people appeared to mock Kardashian West, with one Twitter user writing, “Not being as scrupulous as Kim Kardashian, I am going to fully put Jack In The Box on blast, here on this very Twitter account. If this destroys the company, as it is likely to do, so be it.”

A man demanded to know: “da hell you doing at Jack In The Box?”

Demanded another Twitter user: “DID JACK IN THE BOX DM BACK?”

That was not yet clear, but we will update this story when it is. In the minutes after Kardashian’s tweet, the Jack In the Box Twitter page was still silent on the matter. Instead, the page’s most recent tweet appeared to be a Game of Thrones reference: “Reply to this tweet if you’re late for work this morning because of last night’s series finale.”

Heavy has contacted the PR office of Jack In the Box and will update this post if response is received.

Kardashian West hadn’t explained further. Within minutes, she was posting an old Vogue Magazine cover of herself. “I’m just reflecting on the last few months and had to post this again 😝,” she wrote with the Vogue post before deleting it a few minutes later.

Jack in the Box corporate headquarters right now pic.twitter.com/VauA0B507P — Lance Ulanoff (@LanceUlanoff) May 20, 2019

According to Jack In the Box’s website, the company was founded in 1951. “Jack in the Box Inc. is a restaurant company that operates and franchises Jack in the Box® restaurants,” the company wrote on its about us page.

“Jack in the Box is among the nation’s leading fast-food hamburger chains, with more than 2,200 quick-serve restaurants in 21 states and Guam. As the first major hamburger chain to develop and expand the concept of drive-thru dining, Jack in the Box has always emphasized on-the-go convenience, with approximately 85 percent of the half-billion guests served annually buying food at the drive-thru or for take-out. In addition to drive-thru windows, most restaurants have indoor dining areas and are open 18-24 hours a day.”