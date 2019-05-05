Inside Laci Kaye Booth’s Modern Family with Her Dad & Stepfather

American Idol contestant Laci Kaye Booth, a 23-year-old country singer from Livingston, Texas has a big support system. Not only is she rapidly gaining fans as she moves forward in the reality show competition, but her mother, father, stepfather, multiple sets of grandparents, siblings, and half-siblings are all cheering her on to be the Season 17 champion of American Idol.

However, Laci’s super modern family was not always such a cohesive unit. The singer has spoken on the show about her once non-existent relationship with biological father, Jody Booth, and how for the first 15 years of her life, the two didn’t speak. But when the girl who started singing at the age of 3 was invited by Booth to record and perform songs together in Arkansas, the two were eventually able to bridge the gap in their relationship.

“We really shared our music interests, that’s what started us getting closer again,” Laci said to ABC13. “Music really made up for that lost time and it means the world to me because I couldn’t ask for a better family or a better support system.”

The part-time college student at Sam Houston State University also has a close relationship with her stepfather, for whom the entire family lovingly calls “Papa.” When her mother Priscilla Cockrell first introduced him to her as child, a 5-year-old Laci was taken aback to learn that he lived in a barn. However, said barn was actually “the most amazing place I could have had a childhood at,” she clarified on the show. “Sixty acres of nothing but creeks and ponds, and it was beautiful.”

Laci’s siblings include younger brother Luke, who’s a sophomore in high school, and from Booth, she also has a little sister, Bailey, who’s 14-years-old. Both siblings have travelled to Los Angeles to see her perform on Idol. On Papa’s side, she has half-brother, Karson Cockrell.

Laci’s relationship with Priscilla is also super tight. She considers her mother to be her best-friend. Priscilla had Laci when she was only 15-years-old and while the two joke with one another on social media, it’s clear that they share an unbreakable bond.

As an auntie to Priscilla’s sister Katie Watson’s children, Laci loves to post pictures of her baby nieces, Cambria Kaye and Pri.

READ NEXT: Madison VanDenburg: 5 Fast Facts You Need to know