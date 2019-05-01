Lauren Daigle Sexuality: Does She Have a Husband or Wife?

Lauren Daigle is a popular Christian artist and Grammy nominee. She is notoriously private about her love life, and according to Wiki Net Worth, she is not in a relationship with anyone. Due to some of her past remarks, however, there has been speculation about Daigle’s sexuality, and whether she’s dated men or women in the past.

The speculation regarding Daigle’s sexuality stemmed from an interview she gave on The Domenick Nati Show in 2018. During the interview, the artist said that she couldn’t determine if homosexuality is a sin because there are people she loves who are homosexual and she is not God.

Daigle Is Currently Single & Has Never Been Married

“I can’t honestly answer on that,” Daigle explained on the show. “In a sense, I have too many people that I love that they are homosexual. I don’t know. I actually had a conversation with someone last night about it. I can’t say one way or the other. I’m not God. So when people ask questions like that…that’s what my go to is. I just say read the Bible and find out for yourself. And when you find out let me know, because I’m learning too.”

Daigle went on to reveal that she was criticized for appearing on The Ellen Show, given that host Ellen DeGeneres is homosexual. “This is the first time in my career that I’m genuinely getting criticized,” she said. “The second you step outside what people want for you. What people want you to do. The second you start doing you feel what you are supposed to do. If it doesn’t fall in line with what they want, that’s when the criticism comes.”

Daigle Sparked Controversy When She Said She Didn’t Know If Homosexuality Was a Sin

Daigle talked to Billboard about Christian music, and how there are several misconceptions about the genre. “There’s often so much division as far as Christianity goes; certain people say one thing, someone else says another thing, and it can swirl into chaos,” she said. “What I don’t want the outside world to think is like, ‘These people are judgmental,’ or ‘They think they know better than we do.’ My desire is for everyone to know that there’s just hope and love for every person on this planet.”

“I definitely feel like some of the common misconceptions are that the music can be judgmental, or the music can be too happy, that there’s not enough talk about real life. I hate that that’s associated with it,” she continued. “When you look in the Bible, that’s definitely not how it is. There’s all kinds of scandalous things that take place! As a Christian musician, I’m like, ‘Come on, let’s step it up a little bit and talk about things.'”