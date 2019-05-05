‘American Idol’: Where Is Madison VanDenburg’s mother Denine O’Conner?

Throughout the rounds of competition on American Idol, contestants typically invites their family, parents and significant others to be in the audience for their live performances. Madison VanDenburg, a 17-year-old from Cohoes, New York, has sung her way through to the Top 6, and while viewers have seen her father Skip VanDenburg at every taping, there’s been no sign of her mother, Denine O’Conner. So, where is she?

After Hollywood Week started on Idol, in which a featurette video starred her Dad, showing how he’s both her No.1 fan and acts as her talent manager, Madison wanted to make sure that her mother also received credit for her success as a singer. On March 24, she posted the following message on her Facebook Page.

“Tonight, they focused on me and my dad’s relationship and I loved sharing that with the world! But I want to take time here to appreciate my mom as well because I feel like the way things were highlighted, she seemed vacant from my life and that’s not the truth. My mom has been a huge part of my life for my entire life and has supported my music just as much as my dad.”



“She has a serious traumatic fear of flying and couldn’t take an entire month off to drive to L.A. from [New York],” Madison explained. “But she has been by my side whether it’s thru FaceTime or phone calls or text messages every step of the way.”

Denine is also taking care of Madison’s younger siblings, Colton and Chloe O’Conner. However, now that Madison is entering the Top 6 portion of the competition, and the finale episode looms closer each day, it appears Denine is going to make the cross-country trip to Los Angeles.



On April 30, a friend of Denine’s posted a picture of a white Forester RV on her Facebook page with the caption, “Good luck and God speed to my friends as the go to support Maddy on her journey. So proud of you all !” Denine reposted the photo herself and the comments section filled with supportive comments. On the trailer is a sign that reads “American Idol Bound: Madison VanDenburg” with all the numbers and codes to vote for her daughter. Madison commented on the photo writing “OMG. This sign!”

It’s heartwarming to see the Madison’s mother has figured out a way to be by her daughter’s side for what could be a life-changing experience for Madison. But regardless of how far Madison makes it on Idol, she will now be surrounded by her entire family for the rest of the journey, which will make the experience all the more special.

READ NEXT: Laci Kaye Booth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know