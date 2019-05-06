Met Gala 2019 Guest List & Attendees: Who Is Going?

Fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala, has arrived. The theme for 2019 is “camp”, and based on the stunning guest list of actors, designers, and athletes that are slated to attend, this will be one of the most star-studded yet. Read on to see the complete guest list, as well as the celebrities that have been selected for the event committee by co-chair Anna Wintour.

Wintour recently told the Hollywood Reporter that over 200 people have been named benefit committee members for 2019; including Blake Lively, Lupita Nyong’o, Katy Perry and designer Tom Ford. Other committee members include Harry Styles, Serena Williams, Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and designer Alessandro Michele of Gucci. Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds will also be on the committee board, as well as Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Celebrities Who Are Set to Attend Include Blake Lively, Katy Perry & Lady Gaga

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas will be newcomers to the Met Gala committee, as will Katy Perry, Jared Leto, Venus Williams, Cam Newton, and celebrity couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Then there’s actress and writer Lena Waithe, who got lots of attention at the 2018 Met Gala for her outfit; which included a rainbow pride flag cape designed by Carolina Herrera,. She teased a similarly eye-catching outfit for tonight’s event.

“I really want to channel all my foremothers and forefathers from the New York ball scene — they started this” she said. “It all began with the black queens in inner cities looking for a way to be themselves, and then the culture got co-opted, so I really want to pay tribute to them.”

Numerous Celebrity Couples Will Also Be In Attendance

Wintour also extended an invite to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, but has not gotten confirmation as to whether they will attend. “Yes, definitely. I would love to have the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge together,” she told Today. “They would be my dream couple. They could leave their husbands at home. It’s the two of them I want.”

Conversely, Wintour has a list of celebrities who are "banned" from the Met Gala, and won't be invited back anytime soon. The list, according to Distractify, includes President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, fashion gurus Tim Gunn and Rachel Zoe, and actor Josh Hartnett.

There Are Rumors That K-Pop Group BTS Will Give a Surprise Performance

There are a handful of celebrities who have not yet confirmed whether they will be in attendance. Some of the most notable names are Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Cardi B. Each of these pop culture figures have attended previous Met Gala events, and drawn attention for their glamorous outfits.

There are also rumors that K-pop group BTS will be giving a surprise performance at the Met Gala. According to Newsweek, BTS are currently in the United States, and the group is close to filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, who was in charge of planning the musical performances for the 2018 Met Gala.