Modern Family Season 11 News: The Show Is Canceled and Ending

Modern Family is officially coming to an end after tonight’s season 11 finale. ABC announced back in February that the Emmy-winning family comedy was renewed for an 11th season and that this season would be the last, but assured fans that there would be plenty to look forward to throughout the finale, which will air during the 2019-2020 fall schedule.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke praised co-creators Steve Levitan and Christopher Lloyd, whom she said “have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history.” She continued: “In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss.”

A five-time Emmy winner for outstanding comedy series, Modern Family premiered in 2009 and stars Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Eric Stonestreet, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, Ariel Winter and Rico Rodriguez have stuck with the show throughout most of the series.

The show was nominated for 22 Emmys altogether and won a Golden Globe for best TV series, comedy or musical, as well as four Screen Actors Guild Awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series. It has also won a Peabody Award and two GLAAD Media Awards, according to Vanity Fair.

“For 10 years, our characters have bravely faced turning points in life and moved through them to great personal enrichment; we have chosen a different path by doing one more season of Modern Family,” Lloyd said after news of the cancellation surfaced.

Levitan jokingly added: “Even after 10 years together, we realized there are still some things our writers don’t yet know about each other’s sex lives.”

After ten seasons, Modern Family remained ABC’s top rated comedy and the second highest rated series on the network only behind Grey’s Anatomy (tied with The Good Doctor, The Bachelor and The Conners), according to Deadline.

According to Express, the showrunners originally planned to end the show after ten seasons, but decided to extend it out for one last season to wrap up a few storylines. While it’s unclear exactly why the show is ending after season 11 (the showrunners have primarily kept their reasons for canceling the show to themselves), Burke has mentioned that she would love to see a Modern Family spinoff, although she said there hasn’t been anything specifically confirmed yet. However, fans of the show should keep their eyes and ears open for more information on a possible spinoff moving forward.

Catch the series finale of season 10, episode 22 tonight at 9/8c, only on ABC.

READ NEXT: The Voice Contestants 2019: Who Is Remaining on Season 16?

