Who Is Naomi Olindo’s Boyfriend Matul Shah on ‘Southern Charm’?

While they’ve been Instagram official quite some time, audiences of Southern Charm are just getting to know Naomi Olindo‘s serious boyfriend, Matul Shah. The couple started dating over a year ago, but Naomi didn’t introduced her new man on the Bravo reality series until the Season 6 premiere. She said, “I have a new boyfriend and I’m just happy as a calm. Metul is one of the smartest people I know. He’s nice, he’s hot, he’s cool, he’s fun, he’s got abs! And he likes me back, which is wild.”

Naomi, 26, posted their first photo together on Instagram in April 2018, a picture she hilariously captioned, “Pray 4 him.” But now, she’s finally comfortable opening up her relationship. “Metul came along when I least expected somebody to,” she said. “It’s like the greatest thing that ever happened.”

Metul, 28, is an anesthesiologist based in Charleston, South Carolina, and he seems to be equally smitten with his reality star girlfriend. Over the past year, the couple has traveled to Paris, Bali, San Fransisco, Chicago, and the French Riviera. They’ve met each other’s families and have attended numerous weddings together.

While Naomi is extremely supportive of his medical career, she said on the show “He would never stay out late. He wouldn’t even drink the night before he had to work because people’s lives are at stake,”Matul has the same respect for her work. He posts photos saying how “insanely proud” he is of Naomi’s new fashion business venture, L’Abeye.

A graduate of the medical school at Virginia Commonwealth University, he spent eight years living in Richmond. However, Matul returned to his home in South Carolina in order to start his residency as an anesthesiologist. The physician is extremely close with his family, and happily takes part in both American and Indian holiday traditions with his parents and sister, Priyanka.

On New Year’s Eve, while on vacation at Auberge de Soleil Naomi captioned a photo with Matual the read “thank you for the great year of my life.”

For Valentine’s Day, the couple lit candles over a very romantic dinner of Taco Bell take-out, which could be the sweetest date of all time. So, it seems like Matul and Naomi are not only very much in love, but that their relationship has blossomed from not having a mutual respect for one another, but a relationship based on a true friendship. While it may be too early to say, odds are high to bet on a future Southern Charm wedding special starring Naomi and Matul.

