Paradise Hotel 2019 Time & Channel: When Is the Premiere?

Paradise Hotel premieres tonight on Fox at 8/7c. Though the reality dating competition is being advertised as a new primetime show for the network, it is actually a reboot of a show by the same name, which first premiered back in 2003.

According to Fox’s official description of the new reality series, it “follows a group of singles who are given the opportunity of a lifetime – to check in to an exclusive tropical resort – and check out with big money. Immersed in a gorgeous setting, these strangers will be surrounded by sun, fun and romance – all cloaked in a wild competition. This paradise won’t last forever…it will take strategy to remain there. Each week, these singles will vote off one of their fellow residents to make room for a new guest. In a new twist, viewers can play along at home, using social media to try and influence what happens on screen, including helping to decide who stays and who goes.” The incorporation of social media and making it interactive for viewers will hopefully be the updates this show needs to gain viewership and find successful ratings.

The show will be hosted by actress and business owner Kristin Cavallari, who stars in her own reality show, Very Cavallari; ahead of the series premiere, she shared a photo with the season 1 cast on Instagram, teasing in the caption “THE CREW | I can’t even begin to describe how juicy this show is. I’m all in! @paradisehotelfox premieres tomorrow night on FOX!” On Strahan and Sarah, Cavallari said that she was excited to host the show because “a show like Paradise Hotel, I get a front row seat to all of the drama, and I get to kind of stir the pot a little bit and call some of these contestants out.”

Though the show will introduce new cast members and say goodbye to current ones throughout the season, the premiere features six men and six women to start. E! reported that those initial twelve will be Carlos the trainer from Cuba, Hans the model from Salt Lake City, Brittany the hairstylist from Thousand Oaks, Deiondra the business owner from Dallas, Rosanna the student from Chicago, Kendall the yoga instructor from Redondo Beach, Tyler the stock broker from Streator, David the medical student from Burbank, Bobby the entrepreneur from St. Louis, Mariaelena the bartender from Yonkers, and Tatum the bottle service girl from Phoenix.

According to Fox’s primetime schedule, the two-hour premiere will air following a rerun episode of Modern Family.

Although the show only starts airing tonight, Fox is already advertising to interested viewers that they are already casting for the show. On their casting website, they write “Fifteen Years ago, one groundbreaking reality show swept across the world and defined a new genre. Now after a combined 46 seasons in over 20 countries, Paradise Hotel, the show that started it all is coming home to FOX. And now, we’re looking for a cast that can live up to the legacy of one of the greatest shows ever made.” If you are interested in applying or learning more about eligibility requirements to be on the show in the future, click here.

Tune in to Paradise Hotel on Fox, Thursday nights at 8/7c.