Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have named their son Psalm. Their fourth child was born about a week ago via surrogate. The couple waited to announce the name of their second son, who joins siblings North, Saint, and Chicago.

Psalm means a sacred song or hymn. The name Psalm, though not traditional, is of Hebrew origin and means “Song,” according to BabyNames.com.

You can see the first photo of Psalm West below.