Saucemoto on Shark Tank: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Saucemoto is device that allows people to use dipping sauces while on the road. It was founded by business partners William Moujaes, Tony Lahood and Michael Koury. The trio will appear on Shark Tank in the hopes that an investor will help them expand their reach.

Saucemoto is a clip that mounts to your vehicle’s air vent and can hold the condiment packets from most major fast-food chains. Learn more about Moujaes, Lahood and Koury below; as well as their respective backgrounds and why they feel their device will capture the attention of the Shark Tank panel.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Saucemoto Is a Dipping Clip That Holds Your Condiment In Place

Saucemoto is described as a cup-holder for your fast food condiments and ketchup. It attaches to your car’s air vent and holds it in place, making sure it doesn’t move around or spill in the car. According to their official website, a single Saucemoto dipping clip costs $6.99, and are also sold in two, four, and six packs. The six pack costs $24.99.

“For generations, humans had to choose between making a mess in their vehicle or consuming bland, sauce-free food,” the founding trio wrote. “We were tired of standing by idly as the perfect union of fries and nuggets, and the precious sauces that compliment them, grew strained. So we created the Saucemoto dip clip to repair this relationship, reuniting ketchup with french fry, nugget with BBQ, and so on.”

Saucemoto uses the most universal mount available to secure it to your car’s air vent. The FAQ section states that the rotating mount can slot into vertical, horizontal, and diagonal vents simply by turning it to the proper angle. It also features two different sizes so it can fit tightly on to both thick and thin vents.

2. Moujaes & Koury Created Saucemoto While Attending the University of Akron

The idea for Saucemoto came about in 2008. Moujaes, Lahood and Koury were on a road trip together and they stopped off for fast food. While dunking their food into condiment packages, however, some of it spilled onto the seat. The trio decided that they wanted to come up with a way to use condiments in the car without making a mess.

Both Moujaes and Koury were attending the University of Akron at the time. The former graduated from UA’s College of Business Administration in 2012, while the latter graduated from UA’s College of Engineering in 2009. Along with Lahood, they worked on coming up with the perfect design to solve their condiment dilemma.

Moujaes currently works as a sales manager for McNeil & NRM, which is an Akron maker of tire production machinery. Koury is a developer at Woodpeckers in Strongsville, and Lahood is a Cleveland business owner.

3. They Tinkered with the Idea for a Decade Before Launching Saucemoto In 2017

Despite coming up with the idea in 2008, it took nearly a decade for the trio to make it a reality. “As children, the three of us were tinkerers and dreamers,” they wrote in an official statement. “We spent hours taking apart and rebuilding whatever we could get our hands on to ‘improve it’ and as we grew up nothing really changed.”

“We all took different paths to get to where we are today, but our unique interests and experiences are what drive us to keep growing, creating, and learning,” they added. Moujaes, Lahood, and Koury eventually launched Saucemoto on the crowd-funding website Kickstarter in 2017, which proved an immediate success.

Conan O’Brien talked about the Saucemoto dip clip during the opening monologue of his talk show Conan. “An Ohio-based company made a cup holder for dip that attaches to a dashboard… I don’t have a joke about this,” he told the audience. “I just wanted to remind you we’re still the greatest country in the world.”

4. Moujaes & Koury Always Dreamed of Pitching Saucemoto to ‘Shark Tank’

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Moujaes and Koury always dreamt of appearing on Shark Tank. They talked about wanting to pitch the show’s panel when they were roommates at the University of Akron. Their dream became a reality when they launched their KickStarter campaign in 2017, and caught the attention of the show’s producers.

The producers asked them to send in an audition video with their pitch, which Koury admits was a nerve-racking process. “We just tried to be ourselves, and the humor must have come through on the video,” he said. “We know this is a ridiculous product, [but it’s] absolutely effective for someone who eats in their car.”

5. They Believe Their ‘Shark Tank’ Appearance Will ‘Put Them Over the Top’

The trio recorded their Shark Tank appearance at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City in June. Moujaes said that the recording process was intense, but that ultimately, it was everything he had hoped for and more. “It was a dream come true, an amazing experience,” he told Cleveland.com.

“This has been an incredible opportunity for us to take the Saucemoto Dip Clip to the next level by appearing in front of this group of business experts,” he added. “The timing is perfect. Last year, we saw huge growth and are already positioned to have an amazing year, and the Shark Tank appearance should put us over the top.”