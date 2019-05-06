Another Game of Thrones Coffee Cup Found in Jaime Lannister’s Hands

On Sunday evening, the Twitterverse exploded several hours after the fifth episode of Game of Thrones aired in its final season. The reason for this sudden renewed conversation was kind of surprising: a modern coffee cup was spotted in one of the scenes, one that many fans speculated was a Starbucks cup.

To TMZ, Game of Thrones Art Director Hauke Richter confirmed the accidental coffee cup, but debunked any Starbucks theories, saying that the cup was from a local shop in Ireland, where they were filming. He said, “We are usually so diligent that this does not happen. The shoot was very hard and demanding and it is likely that after a very tiring ep 3 shoot, this was simply overlooked by an exhausted crew.”

But amid all of the hard investigative work done by GOT fans, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time a coffee cup has been found in the show. In season four, during a behind-the-scenes take of Joffrey’s wedding, Jaime can be seen holding a coffee cup — with an apparently regrown hand, as well.

This scene didn’t make it to air, but many fans noticed it when watching the behind-the-scenes coverage and pointed it out.

A moment of silence for the cups of coffee consumed in #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/s5OzAXYDCq — あよこな (@mintynicotines) May 6, 2019

