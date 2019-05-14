‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Premiere Spoilers & Contestants

Tonight is the 2019 premiere of The Bachelorette, which makes you wonder about the contestants, who the winner could be and what happens this season. But, before we get into all those details, BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS. If you do NOT want to know any spoilers about the premiere or future episodes, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get started with the ABC synopsis of episode 1 this season. The official plot description reads, “In episode 1501, Hannah returns to find her soul mate from an impressive group of 30 hopeful bachelors who are willing to jump the fence and bring out their inner beast, all in the name of love. Little do they know that “Hannah’s Angels” – Demi Burnett and Katie Morton from the 23rd season of The Bachelor – are keeping an eye out on the men from a surveillance van parked by the Bachelor Mansion, for the first time in Bachelor history. What intel will they gather, and what drama will ensue? At the end of the night, 22 lucky bachelors remain to toast the Bachelorette, with hearts overflowing and romantic adventures yet to come. The bachelors who will vie for Hannah’s heart will be announced shortly.”

Now let’s get into all the spoilers we’ve collected on what to expect on the premiere, as well as the final contestants this season.

– On the premiere episode, there are 7 intro videos shown and the men featured in the videos are Luke, Tyler C., Peter, Mike, Joe, Matt, and Connor J.

– One of the contestants is accused of having a girlfriend on the premiere and his name is Scott Anderson, as seen in promo videos for the premiere . Whether he does or doesn't have a girlfriend, it doesn't go well for him and he is sent home on night one.

- In addition to Anderson, according to Reality Steve, the contestants who are eliminated from the cast on the season 15 premiere include Brian Bowles, Chasen Coscia, Hunter Jones, Joe Barsano, Matt Donald, Ryan Spirko, and Thomas Staton.

- Host Chris Harrison said that this season's villains are not your typical villains. In an interview with E! News, Harrison revealed, "There's gonna be villains, and it's not your typical villain. It's not the typical bad guy that's like a flash in the pan and goes away—although there are those too ... What really creates the drama, what really drives this entire season and may dictate how this ends for Hannah and kind of reflects and affects the rest of her life is the drama lasts, and it's about people she cares about. It's not just oh here's the bad guy, he's gone. This thing festers and has to deal with the entire kind of undertone to the season. So that's what's really going to shape the season, and what I think people are going to take away."

- So far, the winner of this season is unknown. But, according to Reality Steve, the final 4 are Luke Parker, Jed Wyatt, Tyler Cameron, and Peter Weber. And, Parker reportedly gets eliminated after this, so he is not in the final 3.