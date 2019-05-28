The Hot Zone Miniseries Cast Spoilers

The Hot Zone season 1 premieres tonight on the National Geographic channel; the six-episode miniseries will air nightly from May 27 through May 29. The show’s all-star cast take on roles based on real people and come together to tell their true story on the small screen.

According to National Geographic‘s official synopsis for the show, “Based on the eponymous international best-seller by Richard Preston, The Hot Zone, starring Golden Globe and Emmy award winner Julianna Margulies, is inspired by a true story about the origins of Ebola, a highly infectious virus from the central African rainforest and its arrival on US soil in 1989.”

Here are some of the stars of The Hot Zone:

Liam Cunningham

Liam Cunningham stars in all six episodes as epidemiologist Wade Carter. Cunningham was most recently seen playing Davos Seaworth in the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

According to the New York Times‘s review of the miniseries, his “character might as well be the big-game hunter from ‘Jurassic Park’ or Quint from ‘Jaws,’ waxing on about how viruses are smarter than we are, how they’re ‘the perfect killer.'”

Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies plays Dr. Nancy Jaax in the series. Of the real-life Dr. Jaax, on whom her character is based, Margulies told Variety “She was the only woman in her field… She had to constantly fight for her right to be in the room and this is what she’s trained for. It’s always a little disappointing as a woman to see that. I don’t think it would be the other way around.”

Margulies won the 2010 Golden Globe Award for “Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series Drama,” for her work as Alicia Florrick on The Good Wife.

James D’Arcy

James D’Arcy, who plays Trevor Rhodes on the show, has taken on a number of high-profile film and television roles throughout his career, including Edwin Jarvis in Agent Carter and Colonnel Winnant in Dunkirk; he reprised his role as Jarvis in Avengers: Endgame.

The Washington Post reports that Rhodes is a nemesis of Cunningham’s Carter, and that the two are at odds in the series.

Topher Grace

Topher Grace, best known as Eric Forman on the hit sitcom That 70s Show, plays lab technician Dr. Peter Jahrling on the miniseries. He most recently appeared in the Oscar-nominated film BlackKklansman.

Noah Emmerich

Emmerich plays Jerry Jaax, the husband of Margulies’s character and a colonnel like his wife. You may recognize Emmerich from The Americans. According to IMDb, he will be playing Dan Peleg in the upcoming miniseries The Spy.