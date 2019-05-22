‘The Voice’ Winner 2019 Spoilers & Results Live

The finale of The Voice 2019 kicked off with a short pre-taped animal skit but, what fans really were waiting for were the winner results, right? The four finalists left in the competition are Maelyn Jarmon, Andrew Sevener, Dexter Roberts, and Gyth Rigdon, but Jarmon has been favored to win. Read on below for a rundown of the finale, along with who won season 16, as the show aired live.

At the start of the show, finalist Andrew Sevener, from Blake Shelton’s team, took the stage with country legend Travis Tritt to perform. Recently, Tritt was involved in a fatal car accident, as reported by Fox News, so it was great of him to keep his commitment to performing tonight. The Jonas Brothers then performed their new song “Cool”. And, after a plug about Voice coach Kelly Clarkson’s upcoming new talk show, Khalid took the stage to perform as well. He was a mentor this season on the show.

Then, there was a video package dedicated to Sevener and in it, Shelton talked about how funny Sevener is and about his unique personality. Shelton also said that Sevener is “about as country as it gets”.

Performances from the show’s cast-offs then dominated the stage, with fan-favorite performing songs like “My Prerogative.”

Will.i.Am then appeared to talk about the new upcoming show Songland, which will also have Voice coach John Legend as a part of the cast. It’s a show about giving fresh songwriters a chance with big artists. The show is also executive produced by Adam Levine and will premiere on May 28, 2019, after the premiere of America’s Got Talent.

And then it was time to get back to the performances, so OneRepublic took the stage to sing “Rescue Me”.

Then, show host Carson Daly gave a behind-the-scenes look at what the contestants go through on the stage, the finalists in particular. And, each of them were given a new Rav 4 car by Toyota.

Of course, next up was another star-studded performance. Hootie & the Blowfish, who is celebrating one of their hit albums and is gearing up for new music, as well as a tour, took the stage to perform their classic hit “Let Her Cry”. Judge Kelly Clarkson stood up to softly clap and dance along to the performance.

Sarah Mclachlan then took the stage with finalist Maelyn Jarmon, in a beautiful performance. This was not one of the previously announced performances, so it was a real treat for fans. Following the performance, Jarmon and her coach, Legend, were highlighted in a video package. Jarmon said that Legend always makes her feel “validated”, while Legend said she makes him feel “at peace”.

After that, the band BTS took the stage to perform their song “Boy With Luv”. The fast-rising band won over the crowd with their vocals, as well as their usual dance moves.

The next performance was with finalist Dexter Roberts and country star Toby Keith.

Halsey later took the stage, being lowered from the ceiling to perform her song “Nightmare” for the first time on television. And, soon, more cast-offs appeared, to sing “Edge of Seventeen”.

Gyth Rigdon, who has been a front-runner this season, was the next finalist to be highlighted. His coach, Shelton, joked about Rigdon’s first name and also talked about their facial hair discussions. But, Shelton also said that Rigdon “was born to do this” and that he’s “very connected to the audience”. For tonight’s show, Rigdon joined forces with Hootie & the Blowfish to sing the band’s oldie but goodie “Hold My Hand”.