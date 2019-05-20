Who Wrote the ‘Game of Thrones’ History Book? Hints Were in the Opening Credits

A history book is introduced on Game of Thrones, but some fans may have missed who wrote it. Here are the details. This post has major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 6, the finale.

In a telling scene near the end of Game of Thrones, after Bran has been selected as the new King of the (now) Six Kingdoms, Bronn and Sam present Tyrion with a new history book. It’s called A Song of Ice and Fire.

But who wrote it?

The news was shared so quickly you might have missed it. Sam told Tyrion that Archmaester Ebrose wrote the history of the wars, and Sam helped with the title. This is actually a callback to when Sam was at the Citadel. He interacted a lot with Ebrose. Here is just one example.

In all honesty, I doubt that Tyrion is actually left out of the book. More than likely, they were just joking around with him.

Many fans had theorized that Sam was writing a book about what was happening on the show. So they were close but not quite right, as it was Archmaester Ebrose with a little help from Sam. The hints were there all along though.

When Sam walked into the Citadel library, the chandelier had a sphere that looked suspiciously like the mechanical sun on the Game of Thrones opening credits, pictured above. And it was the same thing. It’s called an astrolabe. This was a big hint that the opening credits indicated someone at the Citadel was writing about the wars of Westeros, changing the map with every chapter.

An “armillary sphere” also known as spherical astrolabe, armilla, or armil, shows up in the title credits of Game of Thrones. In the season 6 finale, when Sam finally gets into the library at the Citadel, we see what appears to be this exact same object dangling from the roof in the middle of the library.

Here is what Sam saw in the library:

And here it is up close:

Giving further credence to the idea that the hints have been here all along is that the glasses that the Maester in the Citadel used for magnification in Season 6 also just happen to be very similar to what the viewer “sees through” when he’s viewing the map during the opening credits.

Here are the glasses the Maester uses:

And here is what we see through to view the map in the opening credits:

Which we then peer through, to see the map:

How does the astrolabe work? Well, first of all, they probably don’t want to allow candles or lanterns inside the Citadel, so the books don’t catch on fire. Instead, they’ll harness the power of the sun and mirrors to light up the library. That’s why this mechanical contraption produces light, in addition to keeping track of the seasons and the motions of the stars. So it’s not only an astrolabe but also a sunlight projector or a heliostat. The Ancient Egyptians used these.

It might be helpful to note that the astrolabe is all about the history of Westeros. Each blade represents a different battle, as shown in the intro. The first blade is the conquest of Westeros by Aegon the Conqueror. The second blade shows the stag, the wolf, and the lion beating the dragon (aka the Baratheons, Starks, and Lannisters defeating the Targaryens.) Then we see all of Westeros bowing to the stag (Baratheon.)

So the blades in the Citadel’s astrolabe, perhaps, were also part of the story of the wars of Westeros, now contained in the book A Song of Ice and Fire.