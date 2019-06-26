Beth Chapman Cause of Death Uncertain as Cancer ‘Ultimately’ Takes Her Life

Beth Chapman of Dog the Bounty Hunter fame has died. Her exact cause of death has not been revealed but, according to TMZ, cancer “ultimately” caused her death.

“It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side,” Beth’s husband Duane “Dog” Chapman tweeted a short while ago.

On Sunday, June 23, news broke that Beth had been rushed to the hospital and placed in a medically induced coma. According to TMZ, Beth was having trouble breathing as a result of her throat cancer. Due to this, she suffered what’s been called a “choking emergency” at her home in Hawaii.

Beth was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, where she was admitted to the ICU and placed in a medically induced coma.

Many Throat Cancer Patients Experience Trouble Breathing & Swallowing & This Wasn’t the First Time Beth Was Rushed to the Hospital for These Symptoms

What happened to Beth Chapman over the weekend is not uncommon amongst patients diagnosed with throat cancer. Having trouble breathing or swallowing is a known side effect of throat cancer, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can happen when there’s an obstruction in the throat or during/after treatment.

Some patients find it difficult to swallow, whether it be food, liquid, or just saliva. This is called dysphagia. This difficulty occurs when the airway gets smaller, perhaps due to a tumor or mass.

“Treatment for throat cancer often causes complications that may require working with specialists to regain the ability to swallow, eat solid foods and talk,” the Mayo Clinic reports.

Back in April, something similar happened to Beth. At the time, Us Weekly reported that the reality star sought medical treatment after she experienced “serious breathing difficulties.” Beth was not placed in a coma and was back home rather quickly.

“Beth Chapman has been rushed to a Hawaii hospital with serious breathing issues. She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side. One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter,” a source told the outlet.

At the time, Beth had been undergoing chemotherapy treatment, which she started in January.

She Was Diagnosed With Throat Cancer in 2017

Beth Chapman was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. At the time, her cancer was Stage II. Throat cancer is marked Stage II when “the tumor has grown larger (usually between 2 cm and 4 cm) but still remains within the throat. There is no evidence of spread to lymph nodes or distant sites,” according to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America website.

“As most of you know I’ve spent a lifetime facing tests and challenges I didn’t see coming and certainly never expected. I’ve been dealt my share of unexpected blows over the course of my almost fifty years but nothing as serious as the one I heard from my doctors two weeks ago when they uttered those dreaded three words, ‘You have cancer,'” she wrote to her fans, revealing her diagnosis.

Beth underwent a 13-hour surgery in which doctors were able to remove all of the tumor with clean margins. She opened up about the diagnosis on a television special called Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives.

Her Cancer Returned in 2018 & Had Spread to Her Lungs

In November 2018, Beth’s throat cancer returned.

At the time, Beth was in Los Angeles and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She was rushed to the hospital where she underwent emergency surgery after she had trouble breathing.

“I can confirm that she was hospitalized today, had surgery to remove a mass in her throat, which was determined to be cancerous. I understand that the situation is very serious. We are all concerned for her and the well-being of her family,” Chapman’s lawyer Andrew Brettler told E! News.

Doctors removed a mass from her throat and confirmed that the cancer had not only returned but that it had spread to her lungs. After the surgery, Beth posted the photo above.

“Another bend in the Road yet not the End of the Road,” she captioned the pic.

