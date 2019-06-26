Beth Chapman’s Daughter Bonnie Defends Her Mom After Trolls Take Shots

Beth Chapman’s daughter Bonnie Chapman has taken to Twitter to defend her mom following her death. Beth Chapman, who was best known for her role on the reality television series Dog the Bounty Hunter, died on Wednesday, June 26, in a hospital in Hawaii.

Beth’s youngest daughter Bonnie has been fairly active on social media and has been tweeting quite a bit today, mourning the loss of her mom. The 20-year-old had flown to Hawaii to be with her mom after Beth was rushed to the hospital following a “choking emergency” that forced doctors to place her into a medically-induced coma. Reports indicated that Beth was surrounded by her loved ones when she died.

Amid Bonnie’s heartbreaking posts, she took a moment to confront social media users that have been talking badly about her mom. Bonnie kept it short and sweet but was able to get a message across, defending her mom, whom she called “the kindest woman.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bonnie Defended Her Mom & Said That Beth ‘Doesn’t Deserve to Be Degraded’

Shortly after Beth’s passing was confirmed, some Twitter users started talking badly about her. Comments about Beth’s past, specifically some of the issues that haunted the Chapmans years ago.

Bonnie saw some of the messages and took a minute to respond.

“For those talking shit about my mother after her death, shame on you. My mother was a person and doesn’t deserve to be degraded because of ANY of her or my father’s past. My mother fought for women’s rights and was the kindest woman,” Bonnie tweeted.

More than 2,700 people “liked” Bonnie’s tweet and several people offered their support, sending uplifting messages about Beth.

“Your mom is a warrior and well loved there will always be haters but they are just jealous of her shine. She shined bright in a dark world. She’s now with Jesus I’m praying for your family may God give you comfort,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Don’t waste your time on those type of people…..your mom and dad are wonderful Christian people your mother will be so missed…… just stay close to your family keep your mother’s memories in your mind and heart and give your dad lots of love and hugs he will need them,” wrote another.

Bonnie Shared a Photo Holding Her Mom’s Hand in the Hospital & Thanked Fans for Their Support

Bonnie also took to Instagram to share a photo of herself holding her mom’s hand in the hospital, which you can see above.

“So thankful to call you my mother. Rest in peace, mom. I love you so much,” Bonnie captioned the photo above. She also included some other pictures, which you can see by scrolling through the post.

I’ll never forget you, mama. You were such a strong woman, and you taught me to always be strong. You were strong for everyone, and you taught me it’s okay to let go. — Bonnie Chapman (@Bonniejoc) June 26, 2019

Bonnie wanted to be sure to thank fans for their outpouring of love and support during this incredibly difficult time.

“This overwhelming support has helped us so much. Thank you all,” Bonnie wrote on her Instagram story. Bonnie has also retweeted some of the sweet messages that have come through on Twitter.

