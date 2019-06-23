Where Is ‘Big Little Lies’ Filmed?

The second season of Big Little Lies is underway, and as the show is thrust into the spotlight once again, fans may be wondering more about the process of filming the HBO series. Where, for example, is Big Little Lies filmed?

Big Little Lies is filmed in Monterey, Malibu, and Los Angeles.

For those who don’t know, Monterey, California, is a real place and is where the show is set. The city of Monterey is located in Monterey County, on the southern edge of Monterey Bay. The bridge in the opening credits for the show is called the Bixby Creek Bridge, and is on the Big Sur coast in California on a stretch of Highway 1. According to Town and Country Magazine, the bridge is located about 30 minutes south of Monterey.

The many scenes that take place at the beach between the ladies (the beach is called Garrapata Beach), along with the coffee shop, are filmed at the Bliss Drip Cafe. According to Town and Country Magazine, the cafe was actually built on location. It was then donated to the town after filming for Season 1 wrapped.

While many of the show’s sets are in Monterey, others are not.

Recently, Curbed released an article that revealed that Reese Witherspoon’s beach house from the series, which is located in Malibu, is up for rent. The house, according to the article, rents for $3,000 to $5,000 per night through Malibu Luxury Vacation Rentals.

The aquarium where Jane works is the Monterey Bay Aquarium and a huge tourist spot in Monterey.

And what about Jane’s early morning runs? Those are filmed at Del Monte Beach.

Many other shots, including ones of Celeste’s home, are from the Carmel Highlands, a neighborhood home to stars like Clint Eastwood.

When the ladies aren’t busy filming, they’ve been seen at the Bench at the Lodge at Pebble Beach, and at Happy Girl Kitchen Co.

