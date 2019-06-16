Is Perry Really Dead on ‘Big Little Lies?’ Fans Theorize He’s Still Alive

Season 2 of Big Little Lies is underway, and the aftermath of Perry Wright’s death is at the forefront of the story. The murder of Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgard, was the central mystery for season 1, but now fans are wondering if Wright might still actually be alive.

Beware of Big Little Lies spoilers beyond this point, and stop reading if you are not caught up.

Even though Perry appeared to suffer a gruesome death after being pushed down a flight of stairs by Bonnie, viewers have begun to theorize that maybe he faked his death and could come back to Monterray to wreak further havoc in the lives of the “Monterray 5.”

When initially asked about his future on the show and the fate of his character, People reported in January 2018 that Skarsgard said “I don’t even know if I’m really dead or not. I feel okay right now but we’ll see.”

Alexander Skarsgård jokes that he's just at the #BigLittleLies premiere for the free alcohol and snacks pic.twitter.com/GrNXt7cfTX — Variety (@Variety) May 29, 2019

On the red carpet for BLL season 2, however, he asserted to Variety “I’m very dead… unless I come back as a zombie. He was pretty badly impaled. I’m afraid he did not survive that.”

Meryl Streep signed on for season 2 playing Perry’s mom, Mary Louise Wright; Mary Louise adds to the drama and keeps the memory of her violent son alive by arriving in Monterray in search of answers surrounding his death. It makes sense the Skarsgard will reprise his role in flashbacks, since the abuse he subjected Celeste to is still an important part of her story, but him coming back from the dead does not seem likely.

I still think Perry is a twin 🤷🏼‍♀️ #BigLittleLies — Maggie (@Maggz07) June 10, 2019

Another fan theory quietly arising on Twitter is that Perry was actually a twin. If that were true, that twist could impact the story in several different ways. It could mean that Perry’s twin was the one killed by Bonnie, or it could mean that his twin was the one responsible for some, if not all, of his violent actions.

Tune in to new episodes of Big Little Lies season 2, Sunday nights at 9pm ET on HBO.