Black Mirror Releasing ‘On a Roll’: Watch Miley Cyrus Music Video Featuring Ashley O

Miley Cyrus starred in an episode from Season 5 of Black Mirror called “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too.” She played a character named Ashley O whose pop music was hugely popular in the Black Mirror universe and now is becoming popular in real life too. Her song “On a Roll” is a version of Nine Inch Nail’s “Head Like a Hole.” It looks like we’re now going to get an official music video, but a lot of unofficial videos have already been released that piece together the entire song via episode clips.

This post will have major spoilers for the Black Mirror episode featuring Miley Cyrus.

Black Mirror’s official Netflix account said today that they will be releasing an official “On a Roll” music video tomorrow, June 13.

Some people are worried this is just a joke, but it’s likely they really are releasing an official music video. But until then, you can enjoy a pieced together video that shows the entire song below.

Here’s another version:

And here’s the concert scene where she sings a cover of the real Nine Inch Nails song.

Here are the lyrics to Ashley’s version called “On a Roll” (in part):

Not concerned who sees us rippin’ up the floor Oh honey, we’ll go dancing wherever you choose. Oh honey, you know we just can’t lose. Yeah I can’t take it, so don’t you fake it. I know your love’s my … I’m stoked on ambition and verve I’m going to get what I deserve So full of ambition and verve I’m going to get what I deserve.

We also hear the song again and get to hear more lyrics, which are:

Kiss me up against the wall. Don’t take anything just have it all. Yeah, I can’t take it so don’t you fake it. I know your love’s my destiny, come on. Yeah, I can’t take it, please demonstrate it, cause I’m going down in history. I’m on a roll, riding so high, achieving my goals… I’m on a roll, riding so high, achieving my goals. I’m stoked on ambition and verve, I’m going to get what I deserve. So full of ambition and verve, I’m going to get what I deserve.

And here is Nine Inch Nails’ version, which you can watch below.

By the way, the “animal in a cage” song that Ashley O was composing on the piano is also a Nine Inch Nails song.