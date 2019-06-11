Britney Spears’ Abs-Baring Crop Tops Help Her Prove a Point

Britney Spears is on a mission to prove that recent photos of her on a boat were altered before they were published. The pop star has been posting photos and videos of her flat tummy and tiny waist in an effort to prove that she hasn’t gained weight, which seemed evident in the aforementioned photos.

It all went down over the weekend. Spears has been enjoying a few days of fun in the sun with her boyfriend Sam Asghari. The two snuck away to Miami where they’ve spent time on a boat, on the beach, and even let loose aboard some watercraft. The paparazzi were well aware that the “Womanizer” singer was in the area and have been snapping pictures of Spears and Asghari.

Some of those pictures appear to show Spears with a bloated stomach and seemingly thicker thighs. Spears was quick to respond to the pics, taking to her Instagram story and questioning the legitimacy of paparazzi photos. However, she didn’t stop there.

On Monday, Spears took to Instagram yet again, posing in an Ivy Park crop top that proved that she’s still got abs for days.

“Ok, right now I’m about to get on a Jet Ski and go 60 miles per hour. Are you guys ready?” Spears asked her followers. Spears was sure that fans could see her flat tummy in the video.

And, in case she wasn’t clear, Spears uploaded a couple of more shots, in a different belly-baring top. Spears uploaded a video, a paparazzi picture of her on a boat taken on Sunday, and a Boomerang. You can check out the post below.

“Good morning! So, this is the day after me on my boat ride. Do I look any different today than yesterday?” Spears asked her 21.9 million followers.

“People always say people or celebrities cheat with their images but never do they question the [paparazzi] for selling your pic that they have messed with !!!! This was all done within the same 17 hours,” Spears captioned the post. In it, she’s wearing a pair of cuffed blue jeans and a smocked floral crop top.

Spears has been particularly active on social media lately — and her fans are loving every minute.

