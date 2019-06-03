Britney Spears Shows off Insane Body in ‘Needle’ Move

Britney Spears has been consistently posting photos to social media, perhaps in an effort to ensure her fans that she’s doing okay. On Monday, June 3, Spears continued the trend, posting a photo of herself in a home gym.

Spears was in the “needle” pose, which is sometimes seen in dance. The move is very similar to a “penche” in ballet. Flexibility and balance are key when it comes to nailing this pose.

“It takes time to gain the flexibility, balance, and strength to perform this posture. Balance is key, because a flyer performs a needle while balanced on their supporting leg, held in the hands of the base(s) over head,” reads a description of the move on Wiki How.

Spears has proven to be very flexible and her body is in great shape, even if she hasn’t been dancing in recent months.

Here’s what you need to know:

Spears Seems to Have Perfected the Move at Age 37

Interestingly, Spears wasn’t able to do the needle pose when she was younger, but she has no problem doing it now. Wearing a pair of tiny gray shorts and a mint green sports bra, Spears had both of her hands down on a yoga mat, had one foot on the mat, and extended her other leg straight up. All of her muscles are engaged and she looks extremely lean.

“This is called a needle in dance. I couldn’t do it at 8 but I can now…. who would have thunk it?” Spears captioned the pic.

Spears Canceled Her Las Vegas Residency Earlier This Year

Earlier this year, Spears announced that her new residency at the MGM Park in Las Vegas was canceled. At the time, she told fans that she wanted to spend more time with her family — this announcement having come after her dad fell ill. Since then, however, it has been widely reported that Spears had a mental breakdown of sorts. She’s been fairly candid about going to therapy and seems to be working on herself these days.

Despite not having any upcoming shows on her schedule, Spears maintains her physique by keeping up with her workouts. Of course, having a boyfriend who is a personal trainer helps, too!

Spears’ needle pose only proves that she’s keeping herself in shape and she’s still got it, no matter what her critics say.

