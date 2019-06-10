Christian Huff, Sadie Robertson’s Fiance: 5 Fast Facts

Former Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson took to social media on Sunday night to announce that she and her boyfriend, Christian Huff, had gotten engaged. She shared all the details of the proposal on Instagram, writing about how excited she was to be tying the knot with Huff. “I screamed YES,” Robertson wrote in the caption. “So many words and so many more pictures to come, but for now just know my friends I’m the happiest human in the world on June 9th, 2019 today and for the rest of my life. I GET TO MARRY THIS MAN. God is faithful and so so good.”

Here’s what you need to know about Christian Huff:

1. He & Sadie Started Dating in the Summer of 2018

Christian and Sadie first became a couple in the summer of 2018. But the pair didn’t announce their relationship until Valentine’s day of 2019. That’s when Sadie put up a photo of Christian with a giant teddy bear. She captioned it, “celebrating this kind of love everyday, but with a teddy bear and balloons today. thank you for how you love and who you are.”

Sadie announced their engagement on Sunday night, gushing on Instagram about her joy and her excitement. Christian didn’t post about the engagement right away, but he often shares loving posts about his relationship with Sadie on his own Instagram page.

2. He Just Celebrated His 19th Birthday

On Sunday — the same day that Christian proposed to Sadie — he celebrated his 19th birthday. Sadie posted about his birthday earlier in the day on Sunday, writing, “It’s my favorite humans birthday so o o o o get ready for a lot of pics and a lot of words shared throughout the day.” That evening, she posted all the details about their engagement, gushing about her joy and excitement to be marrying Christian.

3. He’s an Instagram Star with Over 70,000 Followers

Christian started posting on Instagram in 2012. He is known for posting about sports, athletics, family, and lifestyle. He also uses his highlights to post Bible quotes and inspirational quotes. He has over 70,000 followers on Instagram.

4. He’s a Devout Christian who Often Posts About Religion

Huff is a devout Chrisitan whose Instagram bio reads, “If it breaks God’s heart, why do you think it will fulfill yours?” He often writes about religion and shares bible quotes on his Instagram highlights reel.

Sadie wrote that Christian’s “pursuit of the Lord” was the quality that first caught her attention. She explained this in a lengthy Instagram post, writing, “to answer what I love most about him would be His pursuit of love. His pursuit of the Lord caught my attention me before He started to pursue me. I saw the way his eyes were so captivated by God who is love and I felt the fruit of that fixation when he spoke to me. Now i feel it in the way he looks at me, and loves me. I love who he is and who he is becoming based on what He is constantly pursuing.”

5. He Grew Up in Los Angeles

According to famousbirthdays.com, Christian Huff grew up in Los Angeles. He has a brother and a sister and has posted photos of them as children on his Instagram page.