‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Season 5 Episode 4: Is the Helicopter Symbol Connected to Rick? [PHOTOS]

At the end of Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 Episode 5, we saw a strange helicopter with a symbol on it that looks very familiar. Not only is it connected to Al, but it’s also connected to Rick. See photos and details below. This post will have spoilers for Fear the Walking Dead Season 5 Episode 4, including the ending, and for The Walking Dead up to the last episode that aired.

Here’s a closer look at the helicopter that Alicia and company saw at the end of the latest episode.

This is clearly the three ring symbol that Al found in Episode 1 of this season on the walker dressed in the protective gear, just before she was kidnapped by a person dressed in the same gear. Here are photos from that scene.

It’s obvious that the helicopter taking off with Al belongs to the same group that kidnapped Al.

But an even bigger clue is available in The Walking Dead. The three-ring symbol and the helicopter that took Al are all connected to the group that Jadis was secretly working with. That group had the same helicopter, and that was the group that took Rick away. So if the helicopter is taking Al away, it is probably taking her to the same place where it also took Rick. (I will have to familiarize myself a bit with the timeline to recall exactly where FTWD falls right now in comparison with when Rick was killed, but considering that Dwight just showed up on FTWD, I’m guessing that Rick’s disappearance occurred around the same time that FTWD is in right now.)

Here is that Rick scene again on The Walking Dead.

And here are photos of that helicopter.

Now here’s a side-by-side comparison of the two helicopters. On the left is the helicopter we just saw on Fear and on the right is the helicopter that took Rick on The Walking Dead.

Without a doubt, it’s the same group in both photos.

So is Fear going to resolve this mystery? Well, it’s the central mystery of the Season so I’m guessing they do. But this is also going to serve as great crossover material for AMC’s upcoming movie with Rick.