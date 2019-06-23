‘Good Witch’ The Prince Cast: Who Are the Special Guests on Season 5 Episode 4?

Tonight’s new episode of Good Witch, Season 5 Episode 4, is called “The Prince.” It airs tonight, Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) Here’s a quick look at the cast for tonight’s episode.

The synopsis for tonight reads: “Cassie plays host to Henry, a dashing stranger, and Olivia, a visiting poet; the two quickly fall for each other, but a revelation about Henry’s true identity could throw a wrench in their burgeoning relationship. Abigail and Donovan squabble.”

Of course, we have our favorite characters. Catherine Bell will be playing Cassie. James Denton is playing Sam. Bailee Madison will be playing Grace. And Sarah Power will be playing Abigail.

There will be some special guests too that you’ll enjoy seeing. (Note that listings from IMDB are sometimes wrong. We’ll update this story as needed.)

Dale Whibley returns as Luke. He first appeared this season, so he’s a new addition to the shows. Whibley’s previous credits include Ice (Braxton), Jazz Hands, The Christmas Cure, Murdoch Mysteries (Gerald Jarvis), Shadowhunters, I’ll Be Home for Christmas, Make It Pop (Caleb Davis), Degrassi: The Next Generation (Neil Martin), Max and Shred, and more.

On IMDB, Tina Jung is listed as playing Olivia. Her many other credits include Make It Pop (Ko Hye Jung), Meeting Mommy, Kim’s Convenience, Crawford, No Sleep Til Christmas, A Nutcracker Christmas, Beauty and the Beast, The Expanse, Saving Hope, Man Seeking Woman, and more.

According to the Good Witch wiki, Wade Bogert-O’Brien will play Henry, a special guest visiting Grey House. He’s previously appeared on Frontier (Tom Dolan), Reign (Isaac), and Roadkill, a short movie.

Sarah Camacho is listed on IMDB as playing a “customer” tonight. Her other credits include Mouthpiece, The Glass Castle, The Fixer, and more.

According to the Good Witch wiki, Thom Marriott will play Patrick Taylor. Marriott has appeared on Air Emergency, Designated Survivor, Salvation, Star Trek: Discovery, Bitten, Reign, Murdoch Mysteries, Republic of Doyle, Nikita, and more.

According to the Good Witch wiki, Rod Wilson will play Davis Davenport. He’s appeared on Air Emergency, Suits, Four in the Morning, American Gothic, Reign, Murdoch Mysteries, The Last Round, Rescue Heroes (Jack Hammer), Covert Affairs, Franny’s Feet, Mia and Me, Air Master, Street Time (Joe Ennis), Avengers: United They Stand (voice), X-Men the Animated Series (Gorgeous George/Longshot voice), and much more.

According to the Good Witch wiki, Jaeda Owens will be playing Sadie. She played Corinne on The Holiday Calendar.

According to the Good Witch wiki, Annie Chen will be playing a stage manager.

