Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2019 Schedule & New Movies

Are you ready for Hallmark’s Christmas in July? Fans are planning early for the celebration. Here’s the schedule as we know it so far.

Holiday favorites will be airing on the Hallmark Channel from July 12 to July 28. And on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, you can watch Christmas movies from June 28 to July 14.

Yes, that means you can catch up on all your favorite Christmas movies for most of the month of July between the two channels. Right now, Hallmark is already airing Christmas movies every Friday night, plus every Thursday night on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. But you can catch Christmas movies every day between July 12 and July 28.

Along with June 28 through July 14 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

But what about the brand new movies?

Christmas Camp will premiere on July 7 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie will air at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. It stars Lily Anne Harrison and Bobby Campo. It’s about an advertising executive who is bringing in a toy company as a new account. She attends Christmas Camp to learn more about the company and meets the camp owner’s son.

In addition, A Merry Christmas Match will premiere on the Hallmark Channel on July 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern. This movie will star Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey. It’s about Corey, a woman who lives in a ski village and works in her mom’s antique shop. She puts on a children’s Christmas pageant every year in her late dad’s honor. She meets Ryder when he visits her store and she wonders if she made the right decisions in life.

Are you ready for Christmas in July? We’ll update this story as we have more details about the schedule.

