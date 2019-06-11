‘The Handmaid’s Tale’: How Many Episodes Left in Season 3 After Tonight?

Tonight, Season 3 Episode 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale will air on Hulu at 12am ET.

Season three will feature 13 episodes in total. So, that means there are 9 episodes remaining after this evening’s episode airs.

Hulu made the first three episodes available for viewers last week, and tonight, the fourth episode in the season will drop.

This season picks up just after season 3 aired, with June deciding to stay in Gilead instead of going with her baby and Emily to Canada. In the teaser for the new season, June states, “If I’m going to change things, I’m going to need allies, allies with power.”

The Handmaid’s Tale is based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood. It first premiered in April 26, 2017, and took home eight Primetime Emmy Awards after its first season. It is the first show by Hulu to win a major award and the first from a streaming service to win an Emmy for Outstanding Series.

Recently, actress Elisabeth Moss, who stars in the dystopian drama, sat down with CBS to discuss her role on the show, and her acting career at large. She shared, “I do understand how rare it is to kind of get to where I’ve gotten to. I’ve been doing this for 30 years, yeah, since I was six years old… So, there’s been many more years of being unemployed, and broke, than the opposite. So, sometimes I wake up and go, it’s just nice to have a job!… It’s just nice to have a job that I love.”

Asked if she is always attracted towards the darker roles, she shared, “I do!.. And I’m not a dark person, you know? I don’t know why, it’s the kind of acting I like to do. I find it more interesting.”

What’s going to go down this season?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter recently, Moss teased, “There’s a real change in the second half of the season that is pretty huge, character-wise… It allowed me to do some things as an actor with June that I think are going to be really surprising and pretty extreme.”

What could that mean? Could she joining Gilead in an attempt to undermine them? Who else will be involved in her rebellious mission? Moss went on to say, “We’re asking the audience to come with us on this ride. But what we’re trying to do – and what I’m trying to do – is show the person that you would become. If you lived in that system for that long and you had seen the things that you had seen and you had done the things that you’ve done and the things that had been done to you, and how that would change you.”

June has already undergone a horrific amount of, well, horror, so the fact that the show has suggested it’s going to get darker is nearly unfathomable to viewers at home. However, in her vengeful state, there is no saying what June will do for justice.

Be sure to tune into tonight’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale airing on Hulu at 12am ET/9pm PT to find out how it will all unravel.