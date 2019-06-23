Jay Smith Girlfriend: Is the 90 Day Fiancé Star Dating Anybody?

Jay Smith, star of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, does not appear to be dating anybody following his split with ex-wife Ashley Martson earlier this year. However, the reality star has been the subject of many mistress rumors and scandals since he first appeared on the show.

Martson and Smith were first introduced to fans on season six of 90 Day Fiancé, where they documented the three months leading up to their wedding. According to Us Weekly, the couple met at a club when Martson was in Jamaica for a wedding, and Smith proposed just eight days after the two met.

Their relationship quickly crumbled after Martson allegedly caught Smith using a dating app just days after their wedding. The two attempted to work through their issues, but Martson caught him cheating a second time and called it quits for good earlier this year.

“Cheating is not okay,” Martson said, according to Reality TV World, who reports that the divorce papers cite “adultery” as the reason she ended the marriage. Martson also claimed Smith had a mistress while the two were together, and called the mystery woman out on Instagram a few months ago. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Martson posted a photo of Smith in a backyard with a pool and another photo of a woman in the same place.

In the photo caption, she used a hashtag to call the woman a #homewrecker and wrote, “When you want to text my phone about stealing my husband but don’t want to expose yourself, make sure I don’t have cop friends that can find out who you are.” In another hashtag, Martson wrote, “#nowyoureinstafamous,” and added, “#goodluck.”

Rumors also circulated that Smith had actually impregnated a woman while he was still married to Martson, after a woman claiming to be Smith’s mistress took to social media to claim that he knocked her up and that “baby Jay” is due some time in October this year. Smith denied the accusations, claiming he’s not “that stupid” that he wouldn’t cheat on his wife and get another woman pregnant.

“That is a lie right there,” he told In Touch Weekly. “I got no one pregnant. … For everything that’s happening, there is always two side [sic] of the story and [a] reason why it happens, but it’s just not my place to speak on that.”

It’s unclear at this time if Smith is dating the alleged “mistress” or if she was ever actually in the picture at all, considering Smith consistently denied the rumors while the two were still together. Smith’s social media pages don’t show any new women in his life, but he could just be keeping his love life private and away from media headlines.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After on TLC.

