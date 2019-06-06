How to Stream the Jonas Brothers’ ‘Happiness Begins’

Jonas Brothers are set to release their fifth studio album tonight. The album is titled Happiness Begins, and will be the group’s first new release since 2009’s Lines, Vines and Trying Times. It was preceded by the promo singles “Sucker” and “Cool.”
Happiness Begins will be released at 9 p.m. PT on Thursday (June 6) or midnight ET on Friday (June 7) depending on your time zone. We’ve listed all the different platforms that the album will be released on, and the ways in which you can listen below.
Apple Music
You will be able to stream the Jonas Brothers’ new album on iTunes and Apple Music. If you have an Apple Music account, you can go into the app on your phone or tablet and set the notifications to alert you when the album is out. Click here to learn how.
If you don’t have an Apple Music account and want to try it out, you can click here to start a free 30-day trial. If you cancel during your trial period, you’ll continue to have access to the entire Apple Music catalog until the date that you would have been billed for the full price. The album is also available for pre-order on iTunes, which you can check out here.
Spotify
Tidal
Jonas Brothers’ album will also be available to listen to on Tidal. The streaming service offers a free 30-day trial with Tidal Premium, which provides access to music videos and curated playlists.
Preview
Jonas Brothers have teased the release of their album for several months. In April, Kevin Jonas posted a photo of their album cover along with a caption to fans. “After 7 years of not working together living life and finding ourselves in our own paths we came back to give you our journey in album form,” he wrote. “I’m so excited for you to hear Happiness Begins out June 7th. I have to say out of all the albums we have done together I’m the most proud of this one. I wish I could hand it to you now but you will just have to wait a little bit longer.”
During a recent People Magazine interview, Nick Jonas talked about how excited they are for fans to listen. “To say we’re excited is an understatement,” he said. “The response from the fans has been unbelievable. We just want them to hear the rest of this record. Between ‘Sucker’ and ‘Cool’, there’s a good idea of what the album has in store, but there’s a lot of depth in this album, and it’s my favorite body of work I’ve ever worked on.”
Joe Jonas said that their father, Kevin, Sr., has also been eager to hear new music. “Our dad is someone who we really, really love playing new music for, and his excitement gets us going,” he shared. “He’s our biggest fan but also the biggest supporter, and he knows more about what’s going on online, and he watches everything.”
Nick explained to Paper Magazine that the group needed some time alone before they got back together to record. “We lost touch with what we wanted to say, because we were trying so hard to say something different from what we said in the past, musically and creatively,” he said. “We understood that our level of success and fame had reached a point, where our musicianship and writing and performing abilities needed time to grow and catch up to it.”