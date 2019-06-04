Julianne Hough Ex-Boyfriend & Dating History: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Julianne Hough is a judge on this season’s America’s Got Talent. You might recognize the blonde beauty from her role as a judge on Dancing With the Stars.

Hough and her husband, Brooks Laich, have been married since 2017. Before finding her Prince Charming, Hough dated a few guys — some you may be familiar with and others not so much. Her most publicized relationship was back in 2010 when she dated Ryan Seacrest. The two dated for three years but broke up without taking their romance to the next level.

Hough has been in a few serious relationships over the years. And, rumor has it, she’s dated — albeit casually — Dane Cook, Kevin Connolly, and Jared Followill, according to Who’s Dated Who.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. She Married Laich on July 8, 2017, in an Outdoor Ceremony in Idaho

Hough and Laich, a former NHL star, tied the knot on July 8, 2017. The couple exchanged vows in front of 200 of their closest family and friends. Hough wore a strapless custom Marchesa gown coupled with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry while the groom looked dapper in a tuxedo by Brooks Brothers, according to People Magazine.

Hough and Laich met through a friend a few years before tying the knot.

“On set, apparently, [Teddy Sears] was talking with Julianne and then asked her if she’d been seeing anyone, and she said no or whatever. And I guess he was watching our hockey game on Game Center on his iPad. I guess he just showed her the iPad and said, ‘Well I’ve got a guy for you,’ or something,” Laich told The Fan, a radio station in D.C.

Laich proposed to Hough in 2015 at the couple’s home.

“It was magical and sweet. We were at home, romantic, and relaxed, which is perfectly very ‘us,'” Hough wrote in her blog shortly after the proposal.

2. She Dated Ryan Seacrest for 3 Years

Before meeting Laich, Hough was in a very serious relationship with American Idol host and jack-of-all-entertainment-trades Ryan Seacrest.

The two were first linked in 2010 and seemed like a perfect match. Many fans were convinced that Hough was the one for Seacrest and that he would end up popping the question but, after three years together, the two ended up splitting.

It seems as though she and Seacrest didn’t end things on a bitter note, however, as evidenced by the well-wishes he had for his ex when she tied the knot.

“I guess there were a couple of weddings over the weekend … Julianne Hough from Dancing With the Stars, congratulations to Jules!” Seacrest said on an episode of LIVE! “She looks stunning and there’s also a photo of her father, Bruce. I know this family and they are terrific people … super talented, she is, so congratulations, Julianne! Happy to see you happy,” he added.

3. She Was Dating Chuck Wicks When She First Met Ryan Seacrest

Hough met Chuck Wicks, a country music artist and radio personality, on Dancing With the Stars in 2013 when they were paired up together for the show’s eighth season. The two dated for a few months but ultimately went their separate ways because of their busy careers.

“They needed some time apart,” a source previously told People Magazine.

Interestingly, Hough met Seacrest while dating Wicks. The two went on Seacrest’s radio show — which you can listen to above.

“I had another boyfriend [at the time], Chuck Wicks, whom I met on ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ While we were dating, we went on Ryan’s radio show together. The interview’s on YouTube, and I blush when I hear it because Ryan is hitting on me the entire time! At the end, Ryan said something like, ‘You guys really have something special!’ And I thought to myself, ‘He’s so full of sh– right now,'” Hough told Glamour Magazine at the time.

Hough explained that she wanted to stay single after splitting from Wicks but she ended up hitting it off with Seacrest a few months after the breakup.

4. She Was Engaged to Zach Wilson

Before Chuck Wicks and Ryan Seacrest, there was Zach Wilson. Hough and Wilson knew each other for years, so a relationship was relatively easy to fall into. They started dating in 2005 and ended up getting engaged.

At the time, things were heating up for Hough’s career and she was making a name for herself on Dancing With the Stars. She was laser-focused on her career and ended up calling off her wedding to Wilson, which was scheduled to take place in Utah in August 2007. At the time, Hough was competing on DWTS with Apolo Ohno.

“[Zach and I] are still together. We just want [more time] before we get married. It’s all good,” Hough told People Magazine at the time. She and Ohno went onto win the Mirrorball Trophy — and things with Wilson seemed to just fizzle out.

The two officially split later that year.

5. She Was Romantically Linked Fellow Dancer Mark Ballas in 2002

Hough has found love on the dance floor on more than one occasion over the years. One rumor that wasn’t quite confirmed has Hough hooking up with DWTS pro and longtime friend Mark Ballas. According to Who’s Dated Who, the two were linked from 2002 until 2004.

Here’s some background: Hough and her brother Derek moved in with Ballas’ family in London when they were children. The Hough siblings attended Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts in London where they were trained in ballroom dancing (spoiler alert: it paid off).

Julianne Hough and Mark Ballas have been close for many, many years — but a romantic relationship hasn’t really been discussed. In November 2016, Ballas married bandmate BC Jean in California; Julianne’s brother Derek served as his best man.

