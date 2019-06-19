Kamp Koral: Nickelodeon Green Lights SpongeBob Prequel

Kamp Koral, a 13-episode series spinoff of the network’s signature series SpongeBob SquarePants, has been approved by Nickelodeon, according to an exclusive story from Deadline.

SpongeBob SquarePants‘ Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller will co-executive produce the prequel. The series is scheduled to begin production in June at Nickelodeon’s facilities in Burbank, California.

“SpongeBob’s getting a prequel,” the brand wrote on its Facebook page. “Kamp Koral is coming to Nick!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Kamp Koral Will Show SpongeBob at Sleepaway Camp at a Child

If nautical nonsense be something you wish, Kamp Koral might just be for you. Deadline reports that the new spinoff will introduce 10-year-old SpongeBob during a summer at sleepaway camp. Unlike the classic 2D SpongeBob SquarePants, the offshoot will be CG-animated.

The exclusive report says that the series will feature SpongeBob and his pals spending a summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.

The announcement comes close to the 20th anniversary of SpongeBob SquarePants, which debuted on July 17, 1999. In addition to Kamp Koral, an original one-hour special, SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout, will premiere on Friday, July 12, 2019.

The show is one of the longest running animated television series and as of 2017, the franchise has generated $13 billion in merchandising revenue for Nickelodeon. The brand has created iconic characters, hilarious memes, consumer merchandise and more.

SpongeBob Was Created by the Late Stephen Hillenburg

According to the Nick Animation website, Stephen Hillenburg created “Bob the Sponge,” an early incarnation of the square-pants’d fellow who came along years later, while teaching marine biology at the Orange County Ocean Institute in 1984.

Hillenburg passed away from ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) at 57 years old in November 2018. At the time of his death, Hillenburg was executive producer of the series, which had aired over 200 episodes and was the second longest-running animated children’s series on U.S. television and the longest-running Nickelodeon series ever.

The first episode of the popular children’s series aired on April 1, 1999.

People are Petitioning to Cancel the Spinoff

There is now a petition to cancel the creation of Kamp Koral. The movement was created by Ben Goldstein.

“Nickelodeon decided to make a new spin-off series of Spongebob, which Stephen Hillenburg specifically said he did not want to have any spin-offs,” Goldstein wrote on the page. “Paul Tibbit confirmed this via Twitter that Hillenburg would not want this to happen. He said ‘I do not mean any disrespect to my colleagues who are working on this show. They are good people and talented artists. But this is some greedy, lazy executive-ing right here, and they ALL know full well Steve would have HATED this. Shame on them.’ Nick specifically waited until he DIED to do this because they knew he would be against this. They are disrespecting Stephen Hillenburg’s legacy and it is disgraceful.”

More than 22,000 people have signed the petition, of which Goldstein has a 25,000 signature goal.

People Are Reacting to the News on Social Media

One Twitter user created a video which gives, “detailed, analytical, highly researched thoughts on Kamp Koral.”

Another user thinks Hillenburg would be very dissapointed.

Another user thinks the idea is a “sleazy cash grab.”

Another person used one of the SpongeBob memes to express their opinion.