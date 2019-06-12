Kathryn Dennis Fights for Custody of Kids with Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis met former politician Thomas Ravenel when she was just 21 years old and he was 51. It’s now 5 years later and the ex-couple shares custody of their two children. Their relationship has been documented on Southern Charm since season 1 of the show and now, Ravenel is no longer a cast member, after multiple allegations of rape and sexual misconduct hit the news. One of the accusers is Ravenel and Dennis’ former nanny, Dawn, who had appeared on the show as well. Ravenel has denied all allegations and told Fits News, “I’ve never assaulted a woman in my life.”

Though Ravenel is no longer on the show, parts of his story and what’s going on in his life are still very much a part of the program. Dennis voices her worry about being a single mother, on her own if the father of her kids ends up going to jail.

Prior to all the drama and legal issues, when Dennis first got involved with Ravenel, she felt he would be a stable part of her life. She recently revealed to People, “I saw Thomas as this stable older guy. I was in La-La-Land. I just did what he said and took on his opinions and feelings as my own.” During their relationship, Dennis said she became depressed and she ended up using drugs. People reported that she lost custody of the children in 2016 and went to rehab. Since getting clean, she has gained 50/50 custody.

When it comes to the most recent goings-on with the former couple’s custody, Fits News reported that the two were back in court for a family hearing on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. There, Dennis was represented by Alexander Blair Cash, while Ravenel was with his lawyer, Kelley Andrews-Edwards. The issue is reported to be that Ravenel wants the court records kept private, while Judge Michèle Patrão Forsythe ruled that the files should be public. Dennis’ lawyer also wanted to keep certain documents out of evidence but this request was rejected as well.

So, how does Dennis deal with all the drama and stay sober through her ex’s legal issues? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Dennis credited her kids with keeping her going and making good choices. She explained, “I stay out of a lot of the things I used to do, obviously, which is the social events, the silly parties and what not. I spend a lot of time at home, and I try to make my home feel like my sanctuary. I am really so numb to all the craziness outside of me, that I live in the perfect little bubble. I can’t ever really put my finger on how, I guess the easiest way to describe it is, my children, every time I look at them and when I’m not with them I just scroll through photos on my phone like a weirdo. I could talk in circles about it, but really it’s my children.”

Dennis and Ravenel’s daughter, Kensington Calhoun Ravenel, is now 5 years old, while their son, St. Julien Rembert Ravenel, is 3. Dennis often refers to her kids as Saint and Kensie.