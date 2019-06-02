‘Naked & Afraid XL’ Season 5 Cast Spoilers

Naked and Afraid XL is back for its fifth season on the Discovery Channel. The competition series will follow a group of 14 contestants as they try to survive in a desolate, dangerous environment for 40 days. Read on for a breakdown of the cast members and how their past experiences will help them survive.

Jeff Zausch is joining Naked and Afraid XL after previously spending 121 days in the wilderness on the main show, Naked and Afraid. He spent 21 days in the Madagascar desert, 40 days in Colombia, and in the newest season, he will be taking on a challenge that has never been done before: he will try to survive 60 days in the Philippines. Zausch talked to East Idaho News about the upcoming season and why the challenge appealed to him.

‘Naked & Afraid XL’ Will See Jeff Zausch & Laura Zerra Attempt a 60 Day Challenge

“I do it for the thrill, the adventure and the joy that I feel when I make a big kill or when I pull myself out of a very terrible life-or-death situation,” Zausch explained. “That type of joy that I feel, I only feel it doing these types of challenges. That’s why I keep going back. I guess I’m addicted to the thrill and addicted to the feeling of accomplishment.” Joining Zausch is his partner Laura Zerra.

According to the Cinemaholic, Naked and Afraid XL will present the contestants with a different set of challenges than the main Naked and Afraid show. “There is a tendency of this show to team up the survivalists in groups of three,” the site speculates. “The problem here is if two of the people on a team have worked together before, or been through a situation like this before, they end up relying on each other more, and thus, the third person feels rather isolated. This often gives rise to a lot of unwanted drama which draws the focus away from the main crux of the show, which is to show survival and teamwork under hostile conditions.”

Season 5 Will See 14 Contestants Try to Survive the Difficult Terrain

Garbrielle Balassone, Maryland

Christina McQueen, Kentucky

Duke Brady, California

Rylie Parlett, Maryland

Dustin “Duck” Campbell, Louisiana

Russell Sage, Texas

Max Djenohan, Washington

Nicole Terry, Massachusetts

Charlie Frattini, Maine

Manu Toigo, Califoronia

Angela Hammer, Minnesota

Jeff Zausch, Idaho

James Lewis, Florida

Laura Zerra, Alaska

The Futon Critic reports that several of the contestants are taking the terrain very seriously. “If the Devil owned property, he would rent hell out and live here,” said Russell Sage. Meanwhile, contestant Charlie Frattini is looking for “redemption” after his Day One tap-out in his previous attempt on Naked and Afraid XL. Frattini had a near brush with death after contracting dengue fever during her 21-days in Panama. Season five is said to feature the most grueling Naked and Afraid XL location yet.