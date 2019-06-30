Nicole & Azan 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, are still together and stronger than ever, according to Nafziger. The reality star re-professed her love for Tefou during a Q&A Instagram session with her 340,000 followers on Saturday, saying that he is “155 percent the love of my life.”

Fans have been wondering whether or not the couple had split up since Nafziger and Tefou have been engaged since 2016 but have put off their wedding several times over the last three years. They are also very rarely seen together, as Tefou is not allowed to enter the United States, Europe, or several other countries (for undisclosed reasons), so they’ve primarily been dating long-distance.

According to Newsweek, fans were also concerned the couple had split because Tefou canceled their scheduled trip to Grenada, one of the few countries Tefou is still allowed to visit. Tefou reportedly canceled the vacation last-minute after telling Nafziger that he had a “family emergency,” although the reality stars never revealed what the emergency was.

“It’s been a couple of weeks since the trip to Grenada was canceled. I am a little disappointed because I was really excited about it. The day we were supposed to leave, Azan called me and told me that he’s not going to be able to come,” Nafziger told TLC cameras in a confessional, according to Newsweek.

Nafziger and Tefou, who have appeared on multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiancé and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, first met on a mobile dating app when she was 21-years-old and living in Bradenton, Florida. Tefou was 23 and from Agadir, Morocco, at the time. Although they have been embroiled in a few scandals throughout their time on the TLC series, the couple appears to be finally planning their wedding, which they had called off several times in the past.

In April, 2019, a source shared with Radar Online that the couple is planning to tie the knot this summer. The source dished to Radar, “She’s sticking around for her sister’s wedding in June then going back to Morocco… Her intentions are to get married while she’s over there.” The insider also said that this will mark the first time she’s seen Tefou since she left Morocco during the last season of 90 Day Fiancé.

The couple has clearly come a long way since they first appeared on the show, when Tefou refused to kiss Nafziger or stay in the same hotel as her when she first visited him in Morocco. Despite a few cheating scandals involving Tefou and both stars refusing to convert to the other’s religion, the couple looks like they are finally on their way to the “happily ever after” they have been aiming for since season 4 of the show.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. Tune in tonight to catch up on Tefou and Nafziger’s story.

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé’s Nicole Nafziger Job & Salary: Is She Struggling Financially?