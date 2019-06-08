Pao’s Best Friend Juan on 90 Day Fiancé: Are They Still Friends?

Paola Mayfield, star of TLC’s hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, ran into some issues with her best friend Juan after she started dating husband Russ Mayfield. For some reason, Russ and Juan have never gotten along, and there has been consistent tension between the two first met. Juan even told Russ to his face that he was against their marriage, so there is definitely some bad blood between the two, which has fans wondering if Pao and Juan are even still friends.

Despite the animosity between Russ and Juan, Pao and Juan seem to still be very close, although their friendship did face some bumps in the road along the way. Juan has been a constant point of contention between Pao and Russ throughout their relationship, and Russ has often voiced that he felt like Pao was always siding with Juan and not supporting or defending him enough.

“The biggest thing that I feel is haunting me is not being able to support my husband, and give my husband the place he deserves when it comes to my best friend,” Paola said earlier this year, according to Us Weekly. “My best friend has always been my life … [but] I didn’t back my husband up, and it’s just something I really regret.”

When Pao first told Juan she was pregnant, she worried how he would take the news, and didn’t know if he would accept hers and Russ’ child. She had even considered not allowing Juan to be around the baby, because she was worried he would bring negativity into their lives.

“He has to accept it no matter what,” Pao told Us Weekly last summer. “There’s nothing he can do about it, and I don’t want the negativity around us because we’re going to be parents.”

The Russ and Juan saga is not over!! What will Paola do? Find out tonight at 8/7c on a new #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After. pic.twitter.com/RIMkhaYJmj — TLC Network (@TLC) June 10, 2018

However, Juan was thrilled to hear that his best friend was pregnant again (she had suffered a miscarriage shortly before), and Pao even told Us Weekly that she was pleasantly “surprised” to hear how happy he was about the news.

“I told him, ‘Look, this is gonna happen, so I don’t want you to find out through someone else,’” Pao told Us Weekly last July. “And he was like, ‘I’m about to cry. Even though I know I’m not a big fan of Russ, this is amazing because I love you and I know what you’ve been through, so I’m really happy for you.’”

Unfortunately, Russ wasn’t so quick to forgive and forget the animosity between the two. “I was not for Juan watching him,” the 90 Day Fiancé star told Us Weekly in May. “He made comments before, when she first told him she was pregnant that I didn’t appreciate,” the TLC personality told Us Weekly.

Pao is hopeful about the future of Russ and Juan’s relationship, and she thinks it’s possible that their son might actually help the two become friends, which is good, because Pao doesn’t appear to be kicking Juan to the curb anytime soon. The two have been friends for more than 15 years, which is far longer than she’s been with Russ, and she has made it clear several times that her friendship with Juan is extremely important to her and that she will not just call it quits because Russ can’t get along with him.

Tune in tonight at 8/7c to catch the newest episode of 90 Day Fiancé, only on TLC.

READ NEXT: Russ’ Family’s Issues With Paola on 90 Day Fiancé

