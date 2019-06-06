Paradise Hotel 2019 Finale Results & Live Winner Recap

Paradise Hotel wraps up tonight on FOX, and there are plenty of twists and turns in store for viewers. The reality competition has several couples remaining, but only one can claim the grand prize of $250,000. Who gets eliminated? Which couple wins the grand prize? We will be providing live updates and spoilers once the finale goes live at 8 p.m. ET.

The goal of Paradise Hotel is to remain in paradise for the longest amount of time and be the last couple standing. There’s been plenty of drama, hookups, and surprise eliminations over the course of the past few weeks, and it’s all been leading up to tonight’s two-hour finale. The remaining contestants are listed below.

The Final Couple Standing Will Split the $250,000 Grand Prize

Tatum

Kendall G

Bobby Ray

Carlos

David

Kaitlin

Jamie

Tyler

Jair

Brittany

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Tatum tells Bobby Ray that she’s been hooking up with Carlos behind his back. She sits Bobby Ray down in his bedroom and says, “I’m gonna lay out the situation for you. The night before last night, I wanted to clarify things with Carlos and I followed Carlos to his room.” She then admits to kissing her fellow contestant. “It was so brief, so fast because I didn’t want Kaitlin to come back anytime soon and we kissed again and that was that,” she said. “That night we kissed, he told Kaitlin.”

One Couple Will Be Eliminated Tonight As Part of Episode 6’s Cliffhanger

“That’s even more news to me, that I know you did it twice,” Bobby Ray says in response. “You don’t kiss somebody twice unless you really want to.” He then adds that if anything happens to him on the show, it will be because of her actions. “If I go home it’s your fault.” Only time will tell whether Tatum’s admission of guilt will lead to her elimination or enable her to stick it out till the end.

Last week’s episode ended on a cliffhanger that will presumably get resolved in the opening minutes of tonight’s finale. Jared, a newcomer to paradise, was chosen to dismiss one of the couples during the elimination ceremony. Nobody knows who the couple was to leave, but whoever it is will leave a massive opening for the remaining couples to try and claim the grand prize.