Project Runway Winner 2019: Who Won Season 17 Tonight?

Project Runway wraps up its 17th season tonight on Bravo. The competition series has three finalists who will duke it out to see who goes home and who comes out the winner. We will provide spoilers and updates once the season finale goes live at 9/8c. Until then, here’s a preview of what to expect.

The three remaining finalists are Garo Sparo, Sebastian Grey and Hester Sunshine. Each of them have proven their worth, as Hester has won three individual competitions this season, and Garo and Sebastian have each won two. Garo and Hester have only been up for elimination once during the season, while Sebastian has impressively never fell into the bottom two spots.

There Are 3 Finalists Heading Into Tonight’s ‘Project Runway’ Episode

https://www.instagram.com/p/ByqTMwaAdIr/

In the teaser for tonight’s finale, the judges are quick to compliment Hester’s collection, as they felt it was the most “cohesive” and aesthetically pleasing of the bunch. That doesn’t mean that she has the top prize locked up, however. The judges also commend Sebastian for his collection, dubbing it “fresh” and exciting.

Garo and Sebastian spoke with Decider about their game plan heading into the finale. “For me, I think the most amazing thing about this fashion show was I was able to make something very unique for me, from my point of view,” Sebastian explained. “I had proposed a leather mesh for summer, so that’s going to be very interesting.” Conversely, Garo said that he prepped by having lots of different pieces on hand. “I brought a ton. I ended up with seventeen looks by the end. I’m not that good at editing,” he admitted. “I want more than I can have.”

Sebastian Grey Is the Favorite to Win Season 17

Sebastian also discussed his background, and how he’s happy to have made it this far regardless of what happens. “For me what was surprising is I was watching the show as a baby with my mom,” he said. “Sometimes she would say to me, ‘You’re gonna be there!’ I was like ‘Mom. It’s in the United States, we live in Columbia, so that’s not gonna happen.’ Now being here and seeing all my stuff and being there was the most crazy thing. It was really cool.”

Hester told Inked Magazine that she had previously auditioned, and failed, to get on Project Runway. “I’ve pretty much always wanted to be on Project Runway, but it took a while to for me to feel ready, both skill wise and emotionally,” she remarked. “I actually applied three times to the show, the first was season 16 with Lifetime.”

Christian Siriano, a Project Runway mentor and former winner, told Bravo that the panel of judges and competitors have made this year’s finale one of the most exciting ever. “Having CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) involved is amazing,” he said. “Having Diane von Furstenberg be the judge for the finale is so important. Having this venue is so amazing. You have to tune in for this episode because this is what it’s all for! To show a collection, create a collection, and then the winner is announced… This is the best part!”