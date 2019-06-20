Waka Flocka Flame & Tammy Rivera Wedding Photos

Waka Flocka Flame and Tammy Rivera renewed their vows in January 2019. The stars of Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta held their ceremony in Cancun, Mexico; where they were joined by close friends and family. Despite it being an intimate gathering, the couple posted photos and videos from the wedding on social media.

Rivera told People Magazine that she was thrilled to get her dream wedding, and that she and Waka always planned to have a traditional ceremony at some point. “I told Waka that if we made it five years I wanted my dream wedding,” she revealed. “Today my dream has come true. I am marrying my best friend and soulmate all over again. When God made Waka, he wrote my name beside his.”

Waka Flocka Flame & Tammy Rivera Posted Videos of Their Wedding on Instagram

Waka, born Juaquin James Malphurs, recalled meeting Rivera, and realizing that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. “Eight years ago I remember chasing Tammy down, grabbing her by the arm,” he said. “I had to keep her purse so she wouldn’t leave me, and I knew then that she would forever be mine. I never knew what love was until I met Tammy. Today I am giving her a dream wedding that she always wanted.”

In addition the videos and photos from the wedding, Rivera posted a snap of her 5-carat diamond ring. “Jan 21st we will be married for 5 years!” she wrote in the caption. “We always said if we survive 5 years we will do the whole traditional ceremony, The Rings, The wedding, The Dress THE WHOLE SHEBANG!! So I’m happy to announce we will be having a destination wedding the right way with our mothers by our side on Jan 19! Every since I seen the episode of Martin when him and Gina got married on the beach that was my dream wedding.”

The Couple Renewed Their Vows After Officially Getting Married In 2014

The couple ran into some drama when Waka was accused of being unfaithful. Rivera talked to Essence about the rapper’s infidelity, and why she eventually chose to come back to him. “I was not playing [when] I left. In order for him to show me [he was serious], he had to be consistent and it was like there were months when he was in the house where he was sleeping on the couch [and] I was evil,” she explained. “I was like, ‘you can get out.’ He was just like, ‘no, I’m going to show you. I’m going to show you.’”

“When we separated, right before I left him, I said ‘I promise to God, I’ll never love you the same.’ So when we got back together I had that in my head,” Rivera continued. “I was like, ‘I can lie to myself but I can’t lie to God.’ Afterwards I told him I meant what I said when I told you I would never love you the same.” And he was like, ‘I know. Because you’re going to love me more. And I promise you that.’”