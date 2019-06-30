‘Euphoria’ Live Stream: How to Watch Season 1 Episode 3 Online Tonight for Free

Tonight is the third episode of the new HBO series called Euphoria. The third episode airs tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern (9 p.m Central), Sunday, June 30, 2019. You’ll want to watch live so you’re not spoiled on anything.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services. Many of them have free trials, which we’ll list below, that will let you watch for free:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Additional Options

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO. That service is free to use for anyone with a satellite or cable package that includes HBO. However, check the service first because not all cable companies have agreements in place to work with HBO GO.

‘Euphoria’ Preview

Euphoria‘s description for episode 3 on TV Guide reads: “High school students discover their identities while dealing with love, trauma, and social media…” But this is the same description for every episode, so it’s not super helpful.

The title of the episode is “Made You Look.” A better synopsis reads: “Kat has her first camming session; Jules falls for a boy online and asks Rue to help her take some nudes; Maddy finds something odd on Nate’s phone; Cassie and McKay spend the weekend at McKay’s school and go to a party at the frat he’s rushing.”

It looks like there will be a significant focus on Kat Hernandez (Barbie Ferreira) in this next episode. Last week’s episode made a big deal out of how she started to find some sense of empowerment when she was reading people’s reactions to the video of her that leaked. The preview also shares that she was an anonymous writer of fanfiction over the summer that got very popular, but no one knew she wrote the fiction. Coming back to the world of high school was very difficult for her.

Meanwhile, Jules is falling for “ShyGuy,” the anonymous Internet persona that she’s been chatting with. Jules, sadly, is in for a terrible awakening at some point in the season. The very violent Nate (pretending his name is Tyler) is the person behind the name she’s talking to online.

The cast includes Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney.