4th Of July Recipes: Drinks, Shots & Cocktails

Fourth of July drinks, shots and cocktails can make your Independence Day celebration a success and leave your guests with the summer holiday spirit.

Red-white-and-blue drinks, patriotic cocktails and Independence Day shots will add a spark to your party. Just be sure not to mix alcohol and fireworks.

Here are some of the best 4th of July drink recipes to try:

1.) Red, White and Blue Pina Colada

The 4th of July is almost here! 🎉 To help you get ready for the festivities, our newest blog post outlines four colorful drinks for the fourth! 🥂 Get to mixin', Divas! 😍 Read the blog now ➡️ https://t.co/dHMvVp4Nht pic.twitter.com/x14jwm4QoP — Drinking Divas (@DrinkingDivas1) July 1, 2019

This red-white-and-blue drink from Drinking Divasis inspired by Puerto Rico. The colors come from strawberry, blue Curacao and cream of coconut.

Ingredients:

3 oz. rum

3 oz. blue Curacao

6 oz. pineapple juice

4.5 oz. cream of coconut

1 C. fresh or frozen strawberries

2 C. ice

Add rum, pineapple juice, cream of coconut and ice to blender. Blend until smooth. Pour around 2/3 of the mixture into a separate container. Leave the rest in the blender. Add strawberries to mixture in blender and blend until smooth. Either fresh or frozen works fine. Pour the strawberry mixture into glasses. Slowly pour 1/3 of the remaining pina colada mixture into the glasses. Add the remaining mixture and blue Curacao into the blender. Blend well. Pour the blue mixture into the drinking glasses.

2. Red, White and Blue Jello Shots

These patriotic jello shots from Military Spouse double as an adult dessert.

Ingredients:

1 berry blue Jell-O packet

6 oz. vodka

1 plain gelatin packet

3 oz. sweetened condensed milk

2 ½ oz. raspberry vodka

1 strawberry Jell-O packet

6 oz. vodka

Boiling water

Cooking Spray

Boil six ounces of water. Pour in a bowl with blue Jell-O and whisk until it’s dissolved. Stir in blueberry vodka. Pour the mixture into a casserole dish, using either an 8 by 8, 9 by 9, or 13 by 9-inch dish. Refrigerate until solid.

Repeat the steps, but use plain gelatin, condensed milk and raspberry vodka. Make sure the first layer is solid and pour the mixture over the top. Then, put it back in the fridge.

Repeat the first set of instructions one more strawberry Jell-O and plain vodka. Pour the red mixture over the solid white layer. Put it back in the fridge until solid.

Spray a large sheet pan with cooking spray. When the Jell-O is completely set, run a knife around the edges of the Jell-O to prevent sticking. Turn the casserole dish over onto the sheet pan.

If the Jell-O isn’t separating, don’t get frustrated. You can place the pan under hot water to help it loosen.

Then, cut the Jell-O into your desired shapes.

3. Patriotic Paradise

Host a star-spangled 4th of July party with festive drinks and dazzling décor https://t.co/lKLyGq1vw3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 29, 2019

This cocktail from Mix That Drink can also be made as a shot. Just pour equal parts of the liquors into a glass, using a steady hand so the layers don’t mix.

Ingredients:

1 part grenadine

1 part Blue Curacao

1 part Cream or Vodka

Fill a shot glass 1/3 of the way with grenadine.

Set a spoon into the drinking glass, and pour the Blue Curacao over the back of it.

Using the spoon again, pour cream or vodka over the spoon to make the top layer.

4. Frose Rose Because it's hot out there. https://t.co/7GgHYTUiUQ — Bon Appétit (@bonappetit) June 26, 2019

This drink from Bon Appetit involves freezing Rose, so be sure to pick a full-bodied, dark-colored rose. It will loose some of its color in the freezing process.

Ingredients:

1 750 ml bottle hearty, bold rosé ,such as a Pinot Noir or Merlot rosé

½ cup sugar

8 ounces strawberries, hulled, quartered

2½ ounces fresh lemon juice

Pour the rosé into a 13 by 9-inch pan and freeze until nearly solid. It won’t become completely solid because of the alcohol. It will take at least six hours.

While the wine is freezing, bring sugar and ½ cup of water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Cook, stirring continuously until the sugar dissolves, or for about 3 minutes. Add the strawberries and remove from the heat. Let it sit 30 minutes to infuse the syrup with strawberry flavor. Strain the mixture through a fine-mesh sieve into a small bowl. Do not press on the solids. Cover and chill until cold, or about 30 minutes.

Scrape the rosé into a blender. Add lemon juice, 3½ ounces strawberry syrup, and 1 cup crushed ice. Purée until smooth. Transfer the blender jar to a freezer and freeze until it has thickened. Look for a milkshake consistency. This should take 25–35 minutes.

Blend again until the frosé is slushy. Divide it among glasses.

5. Suddenly Summer

Are you planning a cookout this 4th of July or summer? What is one of your fave dishes or drinks to make? pic.twitter.com/uI2nG1fAb1 — Beauty By Drew 4 You (@BeautyByDrew4U) July 1, 2019

This simple, fruity recipe from Drinking Divas is perfect for any summer party, and quick and easy to make.

Ingredients:

1 oz. watermelon schnapps

½ oz of cranberry juice

½ oz. lemon juice

½ oz. simple syrup

½ oz. vodka

¼ oz. of blue Curacao

Club soda

Fresh watermelon for garnish

Pour 1 oz. watermelon schnapps and ½ oz of cranberry juice over ice in a glass. Layer ½ oz. lemon juice, ½ oz. simple syrup and ½ oz. vodka over the top to make a second layer. Add ¼ oz. of blue Curacao for the top layer. Top with club soda and garnish with fresh watermelon slices.