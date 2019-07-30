‘America’s Got Talent’ 2019 Spoilers for AGT Judge Cuts 3 Performances

Judge Cuts 3 for America’s Got Talent season 14 airs Tuesday, July 30 on NBC, and another 18 acts will compete to earn their places in the live rounds. Only 8 acts will make it through judge cuts, including one golden buzzer pick from guest judge Ellie Kemper.

The official synopsis for the Judge Cuts 3 episode reads “Emmy-nominated actress Ellie Kemper joins the panel as a guest judge and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a golden buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America’s vote.”

18 Acts Will Compete for 8 Spots in the Live Shows & Ellie Kemper Will Give Someone Her Golden Buzzer

Based on promotional material provided by NBC ahead of the episode, the 18 acts performing are Gonzo, Patrizzio Ratto, Carmen Carter, Duo MainTenanT, Greg Morton, Melissa Arleth, Nick & Lindsay, Marcin Patrzalek, Nicholas Wallace, MacKenzie, Ray Underwood & Magic, Stephanie’s Child, Ansley Burns, Light Balance Kids, Edson & Leon, Revolution, Jacob Norton, and Andrei & Alexander. Only 8 of those acts will make it to the live rounds, which means 10 will sadly be saying goodbye to their shot at the AGT crown by the end of Judge Cuts 3.

As this week’s guest judge, Unbreakable Kimmie Schmidt star Ellie Kemper will press her golden buzzer for one of the acts, sending them immediately into the live shows without further deliberation from the other judges.

Although Kemper did not give any hints about who she hit her golden buzzer for, she did tease a funny moment that occurred during filming. On Instagram, Kemper wrote in a post “TRUE STORY! I actually broke my chair!!” In the promo video she shared, host Terry Crews addresses the camera and says “You just witnessed greatness,” and Simon Cowell tells his fellow judges “You can’t write that.” Are they referring to the same act? And is the performance that America’s Got Talent teases “you will not see coming” the one that Kemper presses the golden buzzer for?

Hand Balancers Edson & Leon Will Return With Another Impressive Performance

Before the third round of judge cuts aired, the America’s Got Talent Youtube channel shared an exclusive video of one of the night’s performances from 84-year-old Edson & his best friend Leon. Their act was inspired by the Disney Pixar animated movie Up. They dressed up as characters from the movie and performance to the song “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen. The act was impressive, heartwarming, and at moments humorous as Edson & Leon performed their stunts and danced during transitions. As the performance ended, Julianne Hough and Simon Cowell rose to their feet to applaud their combined strength and coordination. The video cuts out, however, before the judges’ commentary, so fans will have to wait until the episode airs to know exactly what they thought of the act and if they believed it was good enough to advance Edson & Leon to the live shows.

Tune in to America’s Got Talent season 14, Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.