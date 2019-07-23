AGT 2019 Live Spoilers: Who Made It Through Night 2 of Judge Cuts?

Judge cuts continue on tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent. The episode, which airs at 8/7c on NBC, will see successful acts from the audition phase return with the hopes of impressing the judges and the audience, and making it through to the season 14 live rounds.

The episode synopsis read “Former professional basketball player Dwyane Wade guest judges and gets the opportunity to send an act directly to the live shows with a Golden Buzzer; contestants have one last chance to impress the judges before going live for America’s vote.” With Wade joining the judge panel alongside wife Gabrielle Union, one lucky act will be catapulted right to the live rounds by thoroughly impressing Wade with their performance.

Here’s what happened on the second night of judge cuts:

Beware of spoilers below, and STOP READING NOW if you do not want to know who made it through during the Judge Cuts 2 episode of America’s Got Talent season 14. This post will be updated live as the episode airs.

With 18 acts performing, and only 7 that could make it through to the live rounds, the pressure was on for the acts to impress the judges and improve on their initial auditions. The list of acts performing tonight are:

Adaline Bates – A novelty singer who performs as both a man and a woman.

ADEM Crew – A hip hop dance troupe who is sure to have the crowd clapping along.

Alex Dowis – A blacklight painter who is already popular throughout the world.

Bir Khalsa – A group from India that executes dangerous stunts with a unique twist.

Olivia Calderon – A Spanish singer.

Dom Chambers – A magician who incorporates beers into his audition.

Duo Fusion – A husband and wife duo who perform gravity-defying feats of balance.

Robert Finley – A blind Vietnam veteran who is teased as being a highlight performer after he wowed the audience with his original song.

GForce – A girl group who killed their audition and are looking to continue their forward momentum.

Ginzilla – A drag queen who has a fierce routine prepared for tonight’s episode.

Izzy and Easton – A dancing duo who initially won the hearts of the judges during their audition.

Lamont Landers – A singer who managed to overcome Simon Cowell’s criticism and move on to the judge cuts.

Ryan Niemiller – A hilarious stand-up comedian who was born without arms.

Michael Paul – A ventriloquists who charmed audiences with his winning blend of comedy and impressive skill.

Mat Ricardo – Like Bir Khalsa, Ricardo is a danger act who will bring such much needed intensity to the AGT stage.

Valerie Sassyfras – A comedy act who has previously appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.

Verba Shadow – A group who uses light and shadow to tell emotional touching and heartbreaking stories.

V.Unbeatable – A group of dancers from India who dazzled viewers with their impressive moves.

Gabrielle Union told USA Today that she was not the one who suggested her husband as a guest judge, but that she supported his involvement. “Who better to judge potential champions but somebody who’s been a three-time (NBA) champion, has been voted an all-star 13 times? He’s got experience performing in high-pressure situations. I thought it was brilliant…” she said.

To prep for the show, Wade researched what to look for, what to expect, and even watched previous shows and contestants. Union went on to say that she didn’t need to give him any advice.