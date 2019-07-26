WATCH: ASAP Rocky’s Sweden Fight Video [FULL]

The rapper A$AP Rocky recently made headlines for more than his music and fashion sense: He was in a fight in Sweden that resulted in charges against him. You can watch video of the fight later in this article.

A$AP Rocky could face a possible punishment of two years incarceration. He’s got President Donald Trump and a slew of celebrities on his side. He’s alleged self defense, prosecutors say otherwise, but full videos that have circulated on the Internet allow you to draw your own conclusion.

The encounter starts out verbal, gets physical, and, at one point, A$AP Rocky can be heard telling the man that he doesn’t want to fight or anyone to go to jail. “Just for the cameras, we don’t want no problems with these boys. They keep following us,” he says at one point to the camera. A second video, though, shows the man being pummeled on the street, allegedly by A$AP Rocky and members of his crew.

Here’s what you need to know:

Swedish Prosecutors Say They Will Try A$AP Rocky for the Fight

You can watch the first video, in which A$AP Rocky tries to defuse the situation, above. Although he certainly has his defenders, Swedish prosecutors are not among them. They’ve socked the rapper with assault charges. He’s been in custody since July 3, 2019, and will remain so until he’s tried, according to Yahoo News. Here’s the second video:

TMZ obtained photos of the accuser’s injuries and reported that they include “a bloody arm, a bloody finger, blood on the back of an arm and a streak of blood on a bicep. There’s also a gash on another body part and various cuts.” According to the entertainment site, the Swedish prosecutor doesn’t plan to seek the full jail term possible if A$AP Rocky is convicted. Four judges will hear the case.

TMZ reported that, after reviewing video and talking to witnesses, the prosecutor determined that Rocky’s and his entourage’s claims of self defense didn’t hold up. That’s despite the fact they say the accuser “unrelentingly harassed and attacked Rocky and his crew first,” TMZ reported. In one video that circulated, Rocky was trying to calm the situation down.

A$AP Rocky’s music started getting attention in 2011. He developed a following when singles “Peso” and “Purple Swag” broke out. He then landed record deal worth $3 million dollars with Sony, RCA Records, and Polo Grounds Music, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This led to tours.

An album followed after that and a clothing brand. Using the pseudonym Lord Flacko, he is also a producer. His net worth comes from a compilation of these sources. He told Forbes of his clothing line: “I want to be in the field and be respected as a creator of original ideas. I want them to know it came from me, not from an outside source, not from somebody that hated rap.”

A$AP Rocky has also acted and collaborated with the likes of Rod Stewart.

A$AP Rocky’s real name is Rakim Mayers. According to Biography, Rocky was “born in Harlem to Barbadian parents,” and was named Rakim Mayers “after his mom’s hip-hop hero, from Eric B & Rakim.”

Rocky’s childhood was full of instability. He lived with his mother in homeless shelters, his father was jailed for drug dealing, his sister died young, and his brother was murdered.

“Rocky, his mom and two sisters spent time living in shelters,” reported Biography.com. “They moved around frequently: Harlem, the Bronx, Philadelphia and North Carolina.”

Rocky took MTV to one of those shelters. “There was a lot of hard times in this place,” he said to MTV. “But it’s not the end of the world because life is what you make it. [There’s] people out there who got it better but this is a place that helps women get on their feet — with government assistance and before you know it, things are alright.”

