Cameron Boyce’s Last Movies & Shows: Release Date for ‘Descendants 3’

Cameron Boyce had recently finished filming a couple of things that will likely be released later this year. On Saturday, July 6, Boyce died after suffering a seizure in his sleep. The seizure stemmed from an “ongoing medical condition” but Boyce’s family did not give any additional details about what he had been diagnosed with.

The actor, best known for his role as Luke on the Disney Channel show Jessie and as Carlos on Disney’s Descendants, was filming the television series Mrs. Fletcher at the time of his death.

According to IMDb, two of Boyce’s projects — Runt and Paradise City — are categorized as being in post-production. Post-production for movies and television programs comprises all aspects of production that follow the shooting of principal photography. These processes editing, video editing, sound editing, special effects and other steps that precede airing and release.

Here’s what you need to know:

Descendants 3 Will Premiere on August 2 on the Disney Channel

Boyce reprised his role as Carlos for Descendants 3. The Descendants series is all about the offspring of everyone’s favorite Disney villains.

Carlos’ full name is Carlos De Vil, son of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella De Vil. The series also starred Dove Cameron as Mal, daughter of Maleficent; Sofia Carson as Evie, daughter of The Evil Queen; Booboo Stewart as Jay, son of Jafar; Mitchell Hope as Ben, son of Belle and Beast, China Anne McClain as Uma, daughter of Ursula; and Brenna D’Amico as Jane, daughter of the Fairy Godmother, among others.

“The teenagers of Disney’s most infamous villains return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep,” read’s the film’s synopsis on IMDb.

Paradise City Is Expected to Air in 2019

Paradise City is a spinoff of the 2017 supernatural musical film American Satan. Boyce is set to appear as a character named Simon. IMDb.com describes the film with the following synopsis.

“The lives of a rock star who seems to have it all and a young rookie kid who idolizes him collide through their broken homes built by the music business.”

American Satan actors Andy Biersack and Ben Bruce return to portray their respective roles of Johnny Faust and Leo Donovan, members of the fictional band The Relentless, who perform a human sacrifice to the devil in order to achieve success in the music industry.

American Satan also featured Booboo Stewart, Boyce’s co-star in the Descendants series. According to Alternative Press, Paradise City was expected to be released in 2019.

Runt Is Also Expected to Receive a 2019 Release

Runt is also listed as being in post-production. Boyce was set to star in this thriller alongside veteran actor Jason Patric and Deadpool actor Brianna Hildebrand. Boyce portrayed the role of Cal.

“‘Runt’ is a coming-of-age, haunting story that follows high-school teenagers with Boyce’s character becoming fed up with getting bullied a group of goons and jocks. The film explores how a lack of adult guidance or intervention from grown-ups who are absent or lacking in moral compass can readily devolve into pain, abuse, self-destruction, and violence,” according to Film Affinity.

Film Affinity’s page for Runt denotes that it was expected to be released in 2019.

