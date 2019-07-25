What Time Will Chance the Rapper’s ‘The Big Day’ Be Released?

Chance the Rapper’s debut studio album The Big Day will be released at 9 p.m. PST on Thursday, July 25, or midnight EST on Friday, July 26. Which release applies to you will depend on your time zone. If that is too late for you to stay awake, you can stream and listen to it at your convenience.

Generally, albums become available around midnight EST on streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify. This has been the case for Chance’s previous releases, 2016’s Coloring Book and 2015’s Surf, which was credited to Donnie Trumpet & the Social Experiment. On occasion, these platforms will throw a curveball at listeners.

Chance the Rapper’s ’The Big Day’ Will Drop At Midnight EST on Friday

Take Kanye West’s 2018 album Ye for example. It was originally scheduled for release at midnight on June 1, but it wasn’t made available until the following afternoon. A similar thing happened with Drake’s double album Scorpion. While it was released at the correct time on Apple Music, the album wasn’t made available until 3 a.m. EST for Spotify users.

In a series of tweets, Chance talked about The Big Day, and how it will differ from his previous releases. “This my 1st album so it’s really good,” he wrote. “I got real famous so I gotta lotta eyes on me that wasn’t fans of me they just fans of what’s popular. My first album is for my fans.” The rapper also talked about the sonic direction for the album, and how it will differ from both Coloring Book and his 2013 breakout, Acid Rap.

Chance Has Said That ‘The Big Day’ Will Sound Different from His Earlier Projects

I’ll always be immensely proud of what I did with Coloring Book. Same Drugs, Summer Friends and Juke Jam are some the realest songs I’ve ever written so u dont have to defend Coloring Book to me. It happened, it made history but I did it already. The album wont be acid rap either — Chance The Rapper Owbum in July (@chancetherapper) February 12, 2019

The promotional singles that Chance has released have been varied in sound. “My Own Thing,” “Work Out,” and “Wala Cam” offer a vibrant, bouncy vibe, while “I Might Need Security” and “65th and Ingleside” feature some of the most combative bars of the rapper’s career. None of these tracks are on the official Big Day tracklist. So far, we’ve gotten one official single, which is “Groceries,” featuring TisaKorean and Murda Beatz. Check it out below.

Chance Has Released the Single ‘Groceries’ Featuring Murda Beatz

In a recent interview with Zane Lowe, the rapper revealed that the album was inspired by the music he danced to at his wedding. “The whole album has been inspired by the day that I got married and how I was dancing that day,” he said. “We had a reception with the legendary DJ Pharris and we all danced our hearts out. It was the hardest I ever danced in my life and I’m a great longtime dancer.”

Everything in it is all the different styles of music that make me want to dance and remind me of that day and remind me of that night and all those people that were there,” Chance added. “I’ve been waiting to make an album for a long time. So, the process has been just me being back in the studio all the time. Just making two songs a day. And trying to have fun. But at the same time, I understand that it’s going to be more. More songs. More flexes. More dancing. Just more.”