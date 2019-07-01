Who is Connor Saeli on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Season 15 of The Bachelorette is underway, and as we head into episode 8 tonight, Connor Saeli is one of Hannah Brown’s 7 remaining men. The official description for the reality dating show’s new episode, which takes place in the Netherlands, reads “Hannah and a date take a romantic boat trip along Amsterdam’s canals; a bachelor puts his heart on the line, prompting Hannah to make an unexpected decision; the three-on-one date becomes explosive.”

Connor captured viewers’ hearts early in the season, when his episode 3 one-on-one with Hannah hit a roadblock after she got sick and had to visit the hospital. Although their original date plans were canceled so that Hannah could recover in bed, Connor visited her at her hotel so the two could talk and snuggle. When Hannah fell asleep, Connor sweetly left messages for her on sticky notes around her room; when she woke up and read the notes, she invited him to continue their date that night and gave him a rose.

In spite of Connor’s initial spotlight on the show, he has gotten less screen time in recent episodes, eclipsed in part by the Luke P. drama. If you’ve forgotten who Connor is, or just want to get to know him better, here’s what you should know about the Bachelorette contestant:

24-year-old Connor Saeli is an investment analyst from Dallas, Texas. He is 6’6″ tall and played up his height during his limo entrance, when he offered Hannah a stool so that they could meet eye-to-eye.

According to Connor’s official ABC cast bio, “Connor S. is a travel junkie looking for a partner with whom to make lifelong memories. Not only is he easy on the eyes, he considers himself to be a true gentleman. His family is the most important thing to him and finding someone to start a family is high on his priority list. Sounds like he and Hannah could have a lot in common.” The bio also reveals that Saeli loves Justin Beiber and Spanish club music and was a competitive collegiate swimmer.

Saeli has a close relationship with his family, which includes three siblings, a brother-in-law, and a baby niece named Iggy. Although he moved to Texas in 2013, he was raised in Birmingham, Michigan.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked at Goldman Sachs as a Special Situations Group Analyst from July 2017 until February 2019 (presumably, he stopped working at the company in order to film The Bachelor). His career in finance makes sense considering his education: he graduated from Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business in 2017. He even received a positive recommendation on his profile from Graham Cox, who wrote on LinkedIn “He is very pleasant and easy to work with. Connor is the one who is always ready to take that extra mile to get the job done. He has helped me tremendously and has an over all great attitude towards helping others in need. Connor is a hard-working, creative professional that brings a lot to any table. I highly recommend him to all others.”

