Ex on the Beach Season 3 Premiere Time and Channel

Ex on the Beach season 3, MTV’s hit reality dating show, returns tonight at 8/7c. Romeo Miller will host the third season of the show while ten celeb-reality singles come to Malibu for a fresh start at dating. However, things get a little messy when their ex’s show up at the mansion to stir up some drama and rekindle old flames.

According to Us Weekly, Ex On the Beach season 3 will include several familiar reality TV contestants from other series. Big Brother stars Mark Jansen and Elena Davies will make an appearance this season, as well as several other familiar faces. For those who don’t remember, Jansen and Davies got involved during their stay at the CBS house in season 19 and had a relationship for more than a year and a half.

The show, which is produced by MTV International, originated in Britain and debuted in 2014, according to Business Times. MTV released a U.S. version of the dating series in the spring of 2018 which consisted of 11 episodes, followed by a second season which included 16 episodes. The show has been moderately successful in America and has continued to be renewed since it’s 2018 U.S. premiere. According to Business Times, Ex On the Beach has been described as a “global phenomenon” and is one of the fastest-rising shows on the MTV channel in terms of viewership and following.

Throughout the last two seasons, we’ve seen a plethora of contestants try to either rekindle past romances with an ex who shows up at the mansion or attempt a fresh start by dating a crush from the pool of new and eager participants on the beach. MTV promises tons of drama, fighting and scandals for viewers this season, so fans of the show have plenty to look forward to. Check out a sneak peek of what’s in store below.

Below is the list of season 3 singles:

Aubrey O’Day (Famously Single)

Mark Jansen (Big Brother)

Mechie Harris (The Future)

Cameron Armstrong (Boy Band and The Rookie)

Billy Reilich (What Happens at the Abbey)

Kenya Scott (Are You the One?)

Lexi Kaplan (Inst@famous)

Allie Kaplan (Inst@famous)

Geles Rodriguez (Are You the One? and Former NFL Cheerleader for Houston Texans)

Devin Walker (The Challenge and Are You the One?)

And here are the ex’s that will be making an appearance throughout the season:

Tevin Grant (Are You the One?)

Marie Roda (he Challenge and The Real World)

Anthony Martin (Are You the One?)

Shannon Duffy (Are You the One?)

Elena Davies (Big Brother)

Anthony Bartolotte (Are You the One? and The Challenge)

Lisa ‘Thai” Coffey (Celebrity Ex)

Ariana Nova (Celebrity Ex)

Alexis McNeal (Celebrity Ex)

Cara Cooper (Celebrity Ex)

Kellie Sweet (Celebrity Ex)

Emily Arreseigor (Celebrity Ex)

Danielle Clarke (Celebrity Ex)

Max-Davis Kurtzman (Celebrity Ex)

Jason Walsh (Celebrity Ex)

Tyler Garrigus (Celebrity Ex)

Ex on the Beach premieres July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV. Tune in tonight to catch the season 3 premiere.

