Hannah Brown Without Makeup Photos: What Does She Look Like With No Makeup On?

Hannah Brown is predictably gorgeous, even without makeup. The Bachelorette star posed for a photo with no makeup on for People’s 2019 “The Beautiful Issue.”

See that photo here and Hannah’s other natural looks below.

“You’re used to seeing them rose ceremony-ready, so we asked these former (and future!) Bachelorette stars to send us selfies without a stitch of makeup – and we think you’ll agree the results are just as stunning,” People wrote on their website as a teaser for the April 26 issue.

The natural appearance was just as gorgeous, but much more carefree than her first rose ceremony appearance. She wore $525 worth of makeup on the premiere of The Bachelorette. Her makeup artists, Gina Modica, shared an Instagram post of Hannah’s makeup session and all the products she applied before the rose ceremony.

Hannah B. seems to be a big fan of makeup on the screen. She had a struggle with acne, which she thought would take her out of the running when she was casting for the Bachelor. She tried several products before using Accutane.

“I had tried everything else, so going on Accutane was really my last option. I actually started it right before I auditioned for The Bachelor. I think back on myself during that time and going through the audition process. I told casting, ‘You might not want me on your show because I have acne, I’m on Accutane, and my skin might get worse before it gets better,’” she said, according to Women’s Health.

Since then, her skin has mostly cleared up, she said, according to Women’s Health.

Hannah Brown also shared a makeup session on Twitter May 16. “I can assure you this isn’t even close to what “I woke up like”. Not all hero’s wear capes @lizomakeup,” she wrote, along with a video of Liz Oliver doing her makeup.

Hannah Brown has shared videos on social media of her makeup sessions, and opened up about her struggle with acne. On the Bachelor, she often let her skin breathe in between dates because of her Accutane treatment, which made her skin appear a bit red.

Hannah B. started struggling with acne at age 23. She had a strong skin care regimen and never had any serious problems for most of her life, she told Women’s Health. She couldn’t figure out what caused the breakouts.

“Everything changed when I turned 23. I started getting these little bumps everywhere,” she said. “I thought I must have used the wrong makeup, or it was from stress, or my period. But it never went away. And I tried everything: prescription topical treatments from my dermatologist, microdermabrasion, facials, all the laser treatments, birth control, spironolactone, Minocycline. It would get better for a few days then come right back. Nothing was working.”

It got even worse right after her time competing for Miss USA 2018 after winning Miss Alabama USA.

“In November 2017 I won Miss Alabama USA, and the next morning is when the worst of it started. I woke up with three huge bumps on my forehead and little bitty bumps all over. After that it just kept getting worse,” she said.

She struggled while competing on Miss USA while dealing with her sudden acne issues.

“I was supposed to look like this beauty queen, but I had acne that I couldn’t get under control. It was also the thing I had to overcome the most going into Miss USA,” she said.

They said it was fine and immediately cast her. She had to let her skin breathe for the treatment to work properly, so she only wore makeup when she was on dates with Colton.

By her time on the Bachelorette, her skin had recovered – mostly.

“It’s funny because my first night as The Bachelorette I had a huge pimple pop up on my face out of nowhere. And there were a few other times during filming that I’d get a bump here or there. But that’s life. Now, when I do have a flare-up, I just use Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment to dry it out and call it a day.

“During both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, I was 100 percent myself, even when I did have acne. That’s something I’m proud of. I wasn’t going to let my skin get in the way of the things that I wanted to do. But it did feel really great to be able to take off the mask.”